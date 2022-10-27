ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Oct 27, 2022, 02:45 ET

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services (ATM) and the provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$188,626 million for 3Q22, up by 25% year-over-year (or up by 31% year-over-year on pro forma basis) and up by 18% sequentially.  Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$17,465 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$14,176 million in 3Q21 (or up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$13,256 million in 3Q21 on pro forma basis) and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$15,988 million in 2Q22.  Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$4.03 (or US$0.268 per ADS), compared to NT$3.29 for 3Q21 (or NT$3.07 for 3Q21 on pro forma basis) and NT$3.69 for 2Q22.  Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.92 (or US$0.260 per ADS), compared to NT$3.20 for 3Q21 (or NT$2.99 for 3Q21 on pro forma basis) and NT$3.61 for 2Q22.

We are providing you with the unaudited pro forma financial information to assist you in your analysis of the financial aspects of our disposal of the China Sites in 4Q21.  The unaudited pro forma financial information was based on our historical financial statements and historical financial statements of our China sites, given effect to the disposal as if it had occurred for the preceding three months and nine months ended 3Q21.  For more details on our operations, please refer to "Supplemental Financial Information", "Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data", and "Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

3Q22 Results Highlights – Consolidated

  • Net revenues contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 43%, 8%, 48% and 1%, respectively, of the total net revenues of the quarter.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$150,654 million for the quarter, up from NT$126,051 million in 2Q22.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$102,158 million for the quarter, representing 54% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$17,292 million for the quarter, representing 9% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$12,811 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased by 1.3 percentage points to 20.1% in 3Q22 from 21.4% in 2Q22.
  • Operating margin was 12.6% in 3Q22, compared to 12.8% in 2Q22.
  • In terms of non-operating items:
    • Net interest expense was NT$966 million.
    • Net foreign exchange loss of NT$2,818 million was primarily attributable to the appreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.
    • Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$2,878 million.
    • Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$358 million.
    • Other net non-operating income of NT$480 million was primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.  Total non-operating expense for the quarter was NT$68 million.
  • Income before tax was NT$23,615 million for 3Q22, compared to NT$21,136 million in 2Q22.  We recorded income tax expenses of NT$5,046 million for the quarter, compared to NT$4,479 million in 2Q22.
  • In 3Q22, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$17,465 million, compared to NT$14,176 million in 3Q21 and NT$15,988 million in 2Q22.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,364,218,532, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 3Q22.  Our 3Q22 basic earnings per share of NT$4.03 (or US$0.268 per ADS) were based on 4,330,471,737 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 3Q22.  Our 3Q22 diluted earnings per share of NT$3.92 (or US$0.260 per ADS) were based on 4,373,878,048 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q22.

3Q22 Results Highlights – ATM

  • Net revenues were NT$98,831 million, up by 10% year-over-year (or up by 19% year-over-year on pro forma basis) and up by 4% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$69,999 million for the quarter, up by 4% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$28,072 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$14,383 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,574 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin stayed flat, which was 29.2% in both 3Q22 and 2Q22.
  • Operating margin was 18.9% in both 3Q22 and 2Q22.

3Q22 Results Highlights – EMS

  • Net revenues were NT$90,665 million, up by 37% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$81,467 million, up by 37% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$73,999 million for the quarter, representing 82% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$2,799 million for the quarter, representing 3% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$967 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 0.1 percentage points to 10.1% in 3Q22 from 10.0% in 2Q22.
  • Operating margin was 5.7% in 3Q22, compared to 4.0% in 2Q22.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Capital expenditures in 3Q22 totaled US$400 million, of which US$197 million were used in packaging operations, US$134 million in testing operations, US$50 million in EMS operations and US$19 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$296,099 million as of September 30, 2022.
  • Current ratio was 1.22 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.53 as of September 30, 2022.
  • Total number of employees was 99,104 as of September 30, 2022, compared to 97,800 as of June 30, 2022.

Business Review

Customers

ATM Basis

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 45% of our total net revenues in 3Q22, compared to 46% in 2Q22.  Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q22 individually.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 59% of our total net revenues in both 3Q22 and 2Q22. 
  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 33% of our total net revenues in 3Q22, compared to 30% in 2Q22. 

EMS Basis

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 74% of our total net revenues in 3Q22, compared to 66% in 2Q22.  One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q22.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 81% of our total net revenues in 3Q22, compared to 75% in 2Q22.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test.  The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs.  With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors.  For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 29, 2022.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

http://www.aseglobal.com

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations

Pro Forma Basis

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

3Q21 

EBITDA (NT$ million)

38,601

35,211

32,655

30,806

ATM Operations

Pro Forma Basis

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

3Q21 

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

98,831

94,998

90,092

83,321

Revenue by Application





Communication

53 %

52 %

51 %

53 %

Computing

16 %

16 %

15 %

15 %

Automotive, Consumer & Others

31 %

32 %

34 %

32 %

Revenue by Type



Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

42 %

43 %

36 %

39 %

Wirebonding

34 %

35 %

39 %

37 %

Others

7 %

6 %

8 %

7 %

Testing

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

Material

2 %

1 %

2 %

2 %

Capacity & EBITDA



CapEx (US$ million)*

348

461

407

364

EBITDA (NT$ million)

31,657

30,940

28,588

26,739

Number of Wirebonders

25,887

25,876

29,943

25,723

Number of Testers

5,406

5,194

6,149

4,652

EMS Operations

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

90,665

66,218

61,127

Revenue by Application


Communication

37 %

35 %

38 %

Computing

9 %

13 %

10 %

Consumer

36 %

28 %

33 %

Industrial

11 %

15 %

12 %

Automotive

6 %

8 %

5 %

Others

1 %

1 %

2 %

Capacity 


CapEx (US$ million)*

50

53

60

*Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended



Pro Forma Basis


Pro Forma Basis

Sep. 30

2022

Jun. 30

2022

Sep. 30

2021

Sep. 30

2021

Sep. 30

2022

Sep. 30

2021

Sep. 30

2021

Net revenues













Packaging

80,541

78,394

73,996

68,287

227,318

197,178

181,548

Testing

14,942

13,760

13,416

12,353

41,285

36,222

33,212

EMS

90,660

66,213

61,116

61,116

218,036

157,947

157,947

Others

2,483

2,072

2,137

2,137

6,817

5,714

5,714

Total net revenues

188,626

160,439

150,665

143,893

493,456

397,061

378,421















Cost of revenues

(150,654)

(126,051)

(119,881)

(114,642)

(392,625)

(319,586)

(304,832)

Gross profit

37,972

34,388

30,784

29,251

100,831

77,475

73,589















Operating expenses













Research and development

(6,262)

(5,795)

(5,495)

(5,272)

(17,419)

(15,340)

(14,699)

Selling, general and administrative

(8,027)

(7,987)

(6,863)

(6,516)

(23,010)

(19,626)

(18,628)

Total operating expenses

(14,289)

(13,782)

(12,358)

(11,788)

(40,429)

(34,966)

(33,327)

Operating income

23,683

20,606

18,426

17,463

60,402

42,509

40,262















Net non-operating income and expenses













Interest expense - net

(966)

(702)

(562)

(556)

(2,240)

(1,703)

(1,672)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(2,818)

(1,301)

66

55

(5,223)

899

871

Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities

2,878

1,543

(349)

(359)

5,827

(1,008)

(1,057)

Gain on equity-method investments

358

486

414

414

1,043

782

782

Others

480

504

479

412

1,605

1,520

1,308

Total non-operating income  and expenses

(68)

530

48

(34)

1,012

490

232

Income before tax

23,615

21,136

18,474

17,429

61,414

42,999

40,494















Income tax expense

(5,046)

(4,479)

(3,630)

(3,505)

(12,803)

(8,729)

(8,440)

Income from operations and before non-controlling interests

18,569

16,657

14,844

13,924

48,611

34,270

32,054

Non-controlling interests

(1,104)

(669)

(668)

(668)

(2,251)

(1,278)

(1,278)















Net income attributable to

shareholders of the parent

17,465

15,988

14,176

13,256

46,360

32,992

30,776















Per share data:













Earnings per share













– Basic

NT$4.03

NT$3.69

NT$3.29

NT$3.07

NT$10.74

NT$7.66

NT$7.14

– Diluted

NT$3.92

NT$3.61

NT$3.20

NT$2.99

NT$10.34

NT$7.43

NT$6.92















Earnings per equivalent ADS













– Basic

US$0.268

US$0.253

US$0.236

US$0.221

US$0.739

US$0.546

US$0.509

– Diluted

US$0.260

US$0.247

US$0.230

US$0.215

US$0.711

US$0.530

US$0.494















Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousands)

4,373,878

4,375,107

4,370,715

4,370,715

4,368,634

4,370,312

4,370,312















FX (NTD/USD)

30.10

29.26

27.79

27.79

29.07

28.04

28.04

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data

 (In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended



Pro Forma Basis


Pro Forma Basis

Sep. 30

2022

Jun. 30

2022

Sep. 30

2021

Sep. 30

2021

Sep. 30

2022

Sep. 30

2021

Sep. 30

2021

Net revenues













Packaging

82,090

79,894

75,221

69,512

231,905

202,702

187,072

Testing

14,941

13,760

13,416

12,354

41,284

36,224

33,214

Direct Material

1,765

1,288

1,429

1,429

4,532

3,845

3,845

Others

35

56

26

26

133

76

76

Total net revenues

98,831

94,998

90,092

83,321

277,854

242,847

224,207















Cost of revenues

(69,999)

(67,230)

(65,378)

(60,140)

(198,154)

(179,916)

(165,162)

Gross profit

28,832

27,768

24,714

23,181

79,700

62,931

59,045















Operating expenses













Research and development

(4,901)

(4,455)

(4,254)

(4,032)

(13,491)

(11,780)

(11,138)

Selling, general and administrative

(5,268)

(5,318)

(4,829)

(4,482)

(15,540)

(13,775)

(12,777)

Total operating expenses

(10,169)

(9,773)

(9,083)

(8,514)

(29,031)

(25,555)

(23,915)

Operating income

18,663

17,995

15,631

14,667

50,669

37,376

35,130















ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data

 (In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30

2022

Jun. 30

2022

Sep. 30

2021

Sep. 30

2022

Sep. 30

2021











Net revenues

90,665

66,218

61,127

218,049

157,974











Cost of revenues

(81,467)

(59,568)

(55,244)

(196,821)

(143,604)

Gross profit

9,198

6,650

5,883

21,228

14,370











Operating expenses









Research and development

(1,392)

(1,380)

(1,270)

(4,021)

(3,641)

Selling, general and administrative

(2,676)

(2,603)

(1,955)

(7,210)

(5,622)

Total operating expenses

(4,068)

(3,983)

(3,225)

(11,231)

(9,263)

Operating income

5,130

2,667

2,658

9,997

5,107











ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)

As of Sep. 30, 2022

As of Jun. 30, 2022

Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

52,358

72,846

Financial assets – current

9,667

6,136

Notes and accounts receivable

140,178

116,617

Inventories

101,287

94,661

Others

29,239

28,503

Total current assets

332,729

318,763







Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity  method

22,926

22,356

Property, plant and equipment

264,508

254,784

Right-of-use assets

11,822

10,853

Intangible assets

73,590

74,300

Others

32,254

32,023

Total assets

737,829

713,079







Current liabilities





Short-term borrowings

78,056

60,722

Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of  long-term borrowings

8,157

11,835

Notes and accounts payable

104,286

86,534

Others



83,248

111,136

Total current liabilities

273,747

270,227







Bonds payable

40,534

40,923

Long-term borrowings[2]

89,273

97,367

Other liabilities

28,625

26,251

Total liabilities

432,179

434,768







Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent

288,361

263,039

Non-controlling interests

17,289

15,272

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

737,829

713,079














Current Ratio

1.22

1.18

Net Debt to Equity Ratio

0.53

0.50

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)

        For the three months ended

For the nine months ended


Sep. 30

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Sep. 30

Sep. 30

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities










Profit before income tax

23,615

21,136

18,474

61,414

42,999

Depreciation & amortization

13,947

13,749

13,864

41,199

40,454

Other operating activities items

(18,944)

(19,858)

(17,505)

(41,788)

(34,638)

Net cash generated from operating activities

18,618

15,027

14,833

60,825

48,815

Cash Flows from Investing Activities










Net payments for property, plant

and equipment

(17,219)

(17,292)

(20,294)

(51,693)

(52,787)

Other investment activities items

288

(245)

(139)

(710)

(1,603)

Net cash used in investing activities

(16,931)

(17,537)

(20,433)

(52,403)

(54,390)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities










Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds

1,111

(8,980)

25,319

(13,179)

28,279

Dividends paid

(29,991)

-

(18,083)

(29,991)

(18,083)

Other financing activities items

(228)

(893)

(854)

(1,390)

(263)

Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

(29,108)

(9,873)

6,382

(44,560)

9,933

Foreign currency exchange effect

6,933

803

(350)

12,423

(2,477)

Net increase (decrease) in cash

and cash equivalents

(20,488)

(11,580)

432

(23,715)

1,881

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

72,846

84,426

52,987

76,073

51,538

Cash and cash equivalents at the 

end of period

52,358

72,846

53,419

52,358

53,419




















[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.).  Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period.  Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements.  In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

