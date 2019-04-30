ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2019

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711,NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company") was established following the completion of the merger between Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. ("ASE") and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. on April 30, 2018. ASE is the Company's predecessor entity; therefore, the financial results of the Company for periods before merger are prepared under the assumption that the Company owned 100% shareholdings of ASE at the very beginning. The financial results after April 30, 2018, including both 1Q19 and 4Q18, reflect full quarters of combined operations following the completion of the merger. The financial results before April 30, 2018 reflect the operations of ASE and its subsidiaries prior to the establishment of the Company. As a result, the Company's financial results for 1Q19 and 4Q18 may not be comparable to that for 1Q18. ASEH, the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$88,861 million for 1Q19, up by 37% year-over-year and down by 22% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$2,043 million, down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$2,096 million in 1Q18 and down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$5,446 million in 4Q18. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$0.48 (or US$0.031 per ADS), compared to adjusted basic earnings per share of NT$0.49 for 1Q18 and basic earnings per share of NT$1.28 for 4Q18. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$0.46 (or US$0.030 per ADS), compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of NT$0.48 for 1Q18 and diluted earnings per share of NT$1.24 for 4Q18.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

1Q19 Results Highlights -- Consolidated

Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 50%, 10%, 39% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.

Cost of revenue was NT$77,476 million for the quarter, down from NT$95,344 million in 4Q18.

Raw material cost totaled NT$43,928 million for the quarter, representing 49% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 49% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$11,931 million for the quarter, representing 13% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 13% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,572 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin decreased 3.6 percentage points to 12.8% in 1Q19 from 16.4% in 4Q18.

Operating margin was 2.6% in 1Q19 compared to 7.5% in 4Q18.

In terms of non-operating items:

Net interest expense was NT$966 million.

.

Net foreign exchange loss of NT$180 million was primarily attributable to the appreciation of U.S. dollar against NT dollar.

was primarily attributable to the appreciation of U.S. dollar against NT dollar.

Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$1,556 million.

.

Net loss on equity-method investments was NT$154 million.

.

Other net non-operating incomes of NT$86 million were primarily attributable to miscellaneous incomes. Total non-operating incomes for the quarter were NT$342 million.

were primarily attributable to miscellaneous incomes. Total non-operating incomes for the quarter were . Income before tax was NT$2,635 million for 1Q19, compared to NT$7,235 million in 4Q18. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$405 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,342 million in 4Q18.

In 1Q19, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$2,043 million, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$2,096 million in 1Q18 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$5,446 million in 4Q18.

, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of ,096 million in 1Q18 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of in 4Q18. Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,322,625,732, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 1Q19 basic earnings per share of NT$0.48 (or US$0.031 per ADS) were based on 4,249,572,979 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 1Q19. Our 1Q19 diluted earnings per share of NT$0.46 (or US$0.030 per ADS) were based on 4,255,559,025 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q19.

1Q19 Results Highlights -- ATM [2]

Cost of revenues was NT$45,933 million for the quarter, down by 8% sequentially.

Raw material cost totaled NT$15,281 million for the quarter, representing 28% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 28% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$10,493 million for the quarter, representing 19% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 19% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$10,970 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin decreased 6.3 percentage points to 15.5% in 1Q19 from 21.8% in 4Q18.

Operating margin was 2.9% in 1Q19 compared to 9.8% in 4Q18.

1Q19 Results Highlights -- EMS

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$32,029 million , down by 31% sequentially.

Raw material cost totaled NT$28,702 million for the quarter, representing 82% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 82% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$1,417 million for the quarter, representing 4% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 4% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$484 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin decreased to 8.4% in 1Q19 from 9.1% in 4Q18.

Operating margin increased to 2.1% in 1Q19 from 4.3% in 4Q18.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 1Q19 totaled US$239 million, of which US$156 million were used in packaging operations, US$72 million in testing operations, US$8 million in EMS operations and US$3 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

As of March 31, 2019, total unused credit lines amounted to NT$207,722 million.

, total unused credit lines amounted to . Current ratio was 1.23 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.58 as of March 31, 2019 .

. Total number of employees was 90,370 as of March 31, 2019 , compared to 93,891 as of December 31, 2018 .

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 47% of our total net revenues in 1Q19, compared to 41% in 4Q18. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q19.

Our top 10 customers contributed 60% of our total net revenues for the quarter, compared to 56% in 4Q18.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 35% of our total net revenues both in 1Q19 and in 4Q18.

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 75% of our total net revenues in 1Q19, compared to 82% in 4Q18. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q19.

Our top 10 customers contributed 87% of our total net revenues during the quarter in 1Q19, compared to 91% in 4Q18.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more

information, please visit our website at http://www.aseglobal.com .





Safe Harbor Notice:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 26, 2019.

[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material. [3] Per share data for the three months ended March 31, 2018 has been retrospective adjusted to reflect the impact from the joint share exchange agreement.

Supplemental Financial Information

Consolidated Operations



1Q/19 4Q/18 1Q/18 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 16,523 21,082 11,893

ATM Consolidated Operations



1Q/19 4Q/18 1Q/18 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 54,371 64,120 37,072 Revenues by Application





Communication 53% 52% 46% Computer 13% 14% 13% Automotive, Consumer & Others 34% 34% 41% Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 34% 33% 26% Wirebonding 40% 39% 47% Discrete and Others 8% 9% 9% Testing 16% 17% 15% Material 2% 2% 3% Capacity & EBITDA





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 231 237 202 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 14,620 18,271 10,393 Number of Wirebonders 25,033 25,172 16,015 Number of Testers 4,857 4,822 3,801

EMS Operations



1Q/19 4Q/18 1Q/18 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 34,959 50,745 28,691 Revenues by End Application





Communication 29% 32% 42% Computer & Storage 13% 10% 17% Consumer 38% 44% 24% Industrial 14% 10% 9% Automotive 5% 4% 7% Others 1% 0% 1% Capacity





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 8 11 7 * Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data (In NT$ millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended

Mar. 31 2019

Dec. 31 2018

Mar. 31 2018 Net revenues:









Packaging 43,857

51,149

29,368 Testing 8,951

10,919

5,679 EMS 34,947

50,736

28,686 Others 1,106

1,224

1,233 Total net revenues 88,861

114,028

64,966











Cost of revenues (77,476)

(95,344)

(54,578) Gross profit 11,385

18,684

10,388











Operating expenses:









Research and development (3,955)

(4,293)

(2,775) Selling, general and administrative (5,137)

(5,818)

(3,297) Total operating expenses (9,092)

(10,111)

(6,072) Operating income 2,293

8,573

4,316











Net non-operating (expenses) income:









Interest expense - net (966)

(923)

(357) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (180)

(311)

502 Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities 1,556

140

(379) Gain (loss) on equity-method investments (154)

6

(444) Others 86

(250)

138 Total non-operating income (expenses) 342

(1,338)

(540) Income before tax 2,635

7,235

3,776











Income tax expense (405)

(1,342)

(1,420) Income from continuing operations and before noncontrolling interest 2,230

5,893

2,356 Noncontrolling interest (187)

(447)

(260)











Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 2,043

5,446

2,096











Per share data[3]:









Earnings (losses) per share









– Basic NT$0.48

NT$1.28

NT$0.49 – Diluted NT$0.46

NT$1.24

NT$0.48











Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS









– Basic US$0.031

US$0.083

US$0.034 – Diluted US$0.030

US$0.081

US$0.032











Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousands) 4,255,559

4,254,978

4,336,571











FX (NTD/USD) 30.77

30.79

29.33

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data -- ATM (In NT$ millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended

Mar. 31 2019

Dec. 31 2018

Mar. 31 2018 Net revenues:









Packaging 44,488

52,068

30,313 Testing 8,951

10,920

5,679 Direct Material 900

1,093

1,050 Others 32

39

30 Total net revenues 54,371

64,120

37,072











Cost of revenues (45,933)

(50,158)

(29,371) Gross profit 8,438

13,962

7,701











Operating expenses:









Research and development (3,043)

(3,349)

(1,865) Selling, general and administrative (3,841)

(4,306)

(2,418) Total operating expenses (6,884)

(7,655)

(4,283) Operating income 1,554

6,307

3,418













ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data -- EMS (In NT$ millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended

Mar. 31 2019

Dec. 31 2018

Mar. 31 2018 Net revenues:









Total net revenues 34,959

50,745

28,691











Cost of revenues (32,029)

(46,135)

(25,991) Gross profit 2,930

4,610

2,700











Operating expenses:









Research and development (940)

(967)

(926) Selling, general and administrative (1,252)

(1,463)

(832) Total operating expenses (2,192)

(2,430)

(1,758) Operating income 738

2,180

942













ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (In NT$ millions) (Unaudited)







As of Mar. 31 , 2019

As of Dec. 31 , 2018

















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents





59,317





51,518 Financial assets – current





11,099





13,802 Notes and accounts receivable





63,391





79,481 Inventories





45,369





46,688 Others





9,657





10,070 Total current assets





188,833





201,559

















Financial assets -- non current & Investments -- equity method





13,285





12,555 Property plant and equipment





212,639





214,593 Right-of-use assets





10,531





- Intangible assets





79,630





80,216 Prepaid lease payments





-





10,765 Others





20,404





13,683 Total assets





525,322





533,371

















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings





49,207





43,264 Current portion of long-term borrowings





17,197





10,779 Notes and accounts payable





43,095





56,884 Others





43,523





45,372 Total current liabilities





153,022





156,299

















Bonds payable





16,987





16,986 Long-term borrowings





112,038





127,119 Other liabilities





17,378





12,297 Total liabilities





299,425





312,701 Shareholders of the parent





207,766





203,023

















Noncontrolling interest





18,131





17,647 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity





525,322





533,371



































Current Ratio





1.23





1.29

















Net Debt to Equity





0.58





0.60

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (In NT$ millions) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended





Mar. 31

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

2019 2018 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Profit before income tax

2,635

7,235

3,776 Depreciation & amortization

12,575

12,220

7,232 Other operating activities items

813

(920)

(2,276) Net cash generated from operating activities

16,023

18,535

8,732 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(8,878)

(9,993)

(5,547) Other investment activities items

2,750

(6,230)

(3,993) Net cash used in investing activities

(6,128)

(16,223)

(9,540) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Total net repayment of debts

(3,172)

(10,208)

(504) Other financing activities items

(157)

3,255

(1,585) Net cash used in financing activities

(3,329)

(6,953)

(2,089) Foreign currency exchange effect

1,233

824

(35) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

7,799

(3,817)

(2,932) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

51,518

55,335

46,078 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

59,317

51,518

43,146

















IR Contact:

IR Contact:

Iris Wu, Senior Manager iris.wu@asetechholding.com Tel: +886.2.6636.5678 http://www.aseglobal.com US contact: Echo Lin, Senior Associate echo.lin@asetechholding.com +1.510.687.2491 Grace Teng, Manager grace_teng@aseglobal.com Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

