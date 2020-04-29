ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711,NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$97,357 million for 1Q20, up by 10% year-over-year and down by 16% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$3,899 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$2,043 million in 1Q19 and down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,383 million in 4Q19. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$0.92 (or US$0.061 per ADS), compared to basic earnings per share of NT$0.48 for 1Q19 and basic earnings per share of NT$1.50 for 4Q19. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$0.89 (or US$0.060 per ADS), compared to diluted earnings per share of NT$0.46 for 1Q19 and diluted earnings per share of NT$1.47 for 4Q19.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

1Q20 Results Highlights – Consolidated

Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 53%, 12%, 34% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.

Cost of revenue was NT$81,201 million for the quarter, down from NT$96,174 million in 4Q19.

for the quarter, down from in 4Q19. Raw material cost totaled NT$44,094 million for the quarter, representing 45% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 45% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$13,438 million for the quarter, representing 14% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 14% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,666 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin decreased 0.5 percentage points to 16.6% in 1Q20 from 17.1% in 4Q19.

Operating margin was 6.2% in 1Q20, compared to 7.5% in 4Q19.

In terms of non-operating items:

Net interest expense was NT$893 million .

.

Net foreign exchange loss of NT$324 million was primarily attributable to the appreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.

was primarily attributable to the appreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.

Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$186 million .

.

Net loss on equity-method investments was NT$39 million .

.

Other net non-operating incomes of NT$244 million were primarily attributable to miscellaneous incomes. Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were NT$826 million .

were primarily attributable to miscellaneous incomes. Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were . Income before tax was NT$5,237 million for 1Q20, compared to NT$8,582 million in 4Q19. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,175 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,779 million in 4Q19.

for 1Q20, compared to in 4Q19. We recorded income tax expenses of for the quarter, compared to in 4Q19. In 1Q20, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$3,899 million , compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$2,043 million in 1Q19 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,383 million in 4Q19.

, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of in 1Q19 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of in 4Q19. Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,334,711,132, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 1Q20 basic earnings per share of NT$0.92 (or US$0.061 per ADS) were based on 4,260,272,327 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 1Q20. Our 1Q20 diluted earnings per share of NT$0.89 (or US$0.060 per ADS) were based on 4,280,990,255 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q20.

1Q20 Results Highlights – ATM [2]

Cost of revenues was NT$52,875 million for the quarter, down by 1% sequentially.

for the quarter, down by 1% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$18,391 million for the quarter, representing 28% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 28% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$11,957 million for the quarter, representing 18% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 18% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,039 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin decreased 2.6 percentage points to 20.1% in 1Q20 from 22.7% in 4Q19.

Operating margin was 8.4% in 1Q20, compared to 10.6% in 4Q19.

1Q20 Results Highlights – EMS

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$29,679 million , down by 33% sequentially.

, down by 33% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$ 25,600 million for the quarter, representing 78% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 78% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$1,403 million for the quarter, representing 4% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 4% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$492 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin increased 0.4 percentage points to 9.3% in 1Q20 from 8.9% in 4Q19.

Operating margin decreased to 2.4% in 1Q20 from 3.2% in 4Q19.

LIQUIdiTY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 1Q20 totaled US$410 million , of which US$237 million were used in packaging operations, US$156 million in testing operations, US$15 million in EMS operations and US$2 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

, of which were used in packaging operations, in testing operations, in EMS operations and in interconnect materials operations and others. As of March 31, 2020 , total unused credit lines amounted to NT$241,572 million .

, total unused credit lines amounted to . Current ratio was 1.25 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.71 as of March 31, 2020 .

. Total number of employees was 96,296 as of March 31, 2020 , compared to 96,528 as of December 31, 2019 .

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 49% of our total net revenues in 1Q20, compared to 47% in 4Q19. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q20 individually.

Our top 10 customers contributed 60% of our total net revenues in 1Q20, compared to 59% in 4Q19.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 29% of our total net revenues in 1Q20, compared to 30% in 4Q19.

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 76% of our total net revenues in 1Q20, compared to 80% in 4Q19. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q20.

Our top 10 customers contributed 88% of our total net revenues in 1Q20, compared to 90% in 4Q19.

[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aseglobal.com .



Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2020.

Supplemental Financial Information

Consolidated Operations



1Q/20 4Q/19 1Q/19 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 19,061 22,543 16,523

ATM Consolidated Operations



1Q/20 4Q/19 1Q/19 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 66,209 69,287 54,371 Revenues by Application





Communication 54% 54% 53% Computer 15% 16% 13% Automotive, Consumer & Others 31% 30% 34% Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 38% 38% 34% Wirebonding 36% 36% 40% Discrete and Others 7% 7% 8% Testing 17% 17% 16% Material 2% 2% 2% Capacity & EBITDA





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 394 439 231 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 17,693 20,052 14,620 Number of Wirebonders 24,780 25,004 25,033 Number of Testers 5,554 5,402 4,857

EMS Operations



1Q/20 4Q/19 1Q/19 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 32,727 48,762 34,959 Revenues by End Application





Communication 36% 43% 29% Computer & Storage 14% 11% 13% Consumer 33% 32% 38% Industrial 11% 10% 14% Automotive 6% 4% 5% Others 0% 0% 1% Capacity





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 15 18 8

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended



Mar. 31 2020

Dec. 31 2019

Mar. 31 2019

Net revenues:











Packaging 51,613

53,653

43,857

Testing 11,563

11,930

8,951

EMS 32,721

48,734

34,947

Others 1,460

1,706

1,106

Total net revenues 97,357

116,023

88,861















Cost of revenues (81,201)

(96,174)

(77,476)

Gross profit 16,156

19,849

11,385















Operating expenses:











Research and development (4,609)

(5,020)

(3,955)

Selling, general and administrative (5,484)

(6,124)

(5,137)

Total operating expenses (10,093)

(11,144)

(9,092)

Operating income 6,063

8,705

2,293















Non-operating (expenses) income:











Interest expense, net (893)

(895)

(966)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) (324)

1,634

(180)

Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities 186

(693)

1,556

Gain (loss) on equity-method investments (39)

156

(154)

Others 244

(325)

86

Total non-operating income (expenses) (826)

(123)

342

Income before tax 5,237

8,582

2,635















Income tax expense (1,175)

(1,779)

(405)

Income from continuing operations and

before non-controlling interest 4,062

6,803

2,230

Non-controlling interest (163)

(420)

(187)















Net income attributable to

shareholders of the parent 3,899

6,383

2,043















Per share data:











Earnings (losses) per share











– Basic NT$0.92

NT$1.50

NT$0.48

– Diluted NT$0.89

NT$1.47

NT$0.46















Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS











– Basic US$0.061

US$0.098

US$0.031

– Diluted US$0.060

US$0.096

US$0.030















Number of weighted average shares used in

diluted EPS calculation (in thousands) 4,280,990

4,284,201

4,255,559















FX (NTD/USD) 30.00

30.54

30.77



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended



Mar. 31 2020

Dec. 31 2019

Mar. 31 2019

Net revenues:











Packaging 53,600

56,093

44,488

Testing 11,566

11,932

8,951

Direct Material 1,014

1,228

900

Others 29

34

32

Total net revenues 66,209

69,287

54,371















Cost of revenues (52,875)

(53,590)

(45,933)

Gross profit 13,334

15,697

8,438















Operating expenses:











Research and development (3,648)

(4,001)

(3,043)

Selling, general and administrative (4,114)

(4,330)

(3,841)

Total operating expenses (7,762)

(8,331)

(6,884)

Operating income 5,572

7,366

1,554

















ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended



Mar. 31 2020

Dec. 31 2019

Mar. 31 2019















Net revenues 32,727

48,762

34,959















Cost of revenues (29,679)

(44,443)

(32,029)

Gross profit 3,048

4,319

2,930















Operating expenses:











Research and development (983)

(1,063)

(940)

Selling, general and administrative (1,294)

(1,703)

(1,252)

Total operating expenses (2,277)

(2,766)

(2,192)

Operating income 771

1,553

738

















ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)





As of Mar. 31, 2020

As of Dec. 31, 2019

















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents





73,829





60,131 Financial assets – current





5,611





4,893 Notes and accounts receivable





73,573





78,948 Inventories





50,027





45,301 Others





13,575





12,728 Total current assets





216,615





202,001

















Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method





14,750





15,663 Property plant and equipment





234,419





232,093 Right-of-use assets





9,578





9,792 Intangible assets





77,941





78,567 Others





18,365





18,538 Total assets





571,668





556,654

















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings





51,620





37,339 Current portion of bonds payable and long-term borrowings





13,725





5,363 Notes and accounts payable





53,944





56,066 Others





53,719





53,497 Total current liabilities





173,008





152,265

















Bonds payable





29,276





36,272 Long-term borrowings





134,363





135,966 Other liabilities





17,555





17,804 Total liabilities





354,202





342,307 Shareholders of the parent





203,624





200,969

















Non-controlling interests





13,842





13,378 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity





571,668





556,654



































Current Ratio





1.25





1.33



































Net Debt to Equity





0.71





0.73

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended







Mar. 31

Dec. 31

Mar. 31





2020 2019 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:















Income before tax

5,237

8,582

2,635



Depreciation & amortization

12,687

12,645

12,575



Other operating activities items

(4,476)

10,356

808



Net cash generated from operating activities

13,448

31,583

16,018



Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(13,605)

(17,261)

(8,878)



Other investment activities items

(205)

(682)

2,750



Net cash used in investing activities

(13,810)

(17,943)

(6,128)



Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Net proceeds from (repayment of) loans

13,890

(5,120)

(3,172)



Other financing activities items

194

(7,211)

(152)



Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

14,084

(12,331)

(3,324)



Foreign currency exchange effect

(24)

(2,398)

1,233



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

13,698

(1,089)

7,799



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

60,131

61,220

51,518



Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

73,829

60,131

59,317



























