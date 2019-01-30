ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2018

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Jan 30, 2019, 02:13 ET

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711,NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company") was established following the completion of the merger between Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. ("ASE") and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. on April 30, 2018. ASE is the Company's predecessor entity; therefore, the financial results of the Company for periods before merger are prepared under the assumption that the Company owned 100% shareholdings of ASE at the very beginning. The financial results after April 30, 2018, including both 4Q18 and 3Q18, reflect full quarters of combined operations following the completion of the merger. The financial results before April 30, 2018 reflect the operations of ASE and its subsidiaries prior to the establishment of the Company. As a result, the Company's financial results for 4Q18 and 3Q18 may not be comparable to that for 4Q17. In addition, the Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018 may not be comparable to that for the year ended December 31, 2017. ASEH, the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$114,028 million for 4Q18, up by 36% year-over-year and up by 6% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$5,446 million, down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,246 million in 4Q17 and down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,257 million in 3Q18. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.28 (or US$0.083 per ADS), compared to adjusted basic earnings per share of NT$1.48 for 4Q17 and basic earnings per share of NT$1.47 for 3Q18. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.24 (or US$0.081 per ADS), compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of NT$1.42 for 4Q17 and diluted earnings per share of NT$1.43 for 3Q18.

For the full year of 2018, the Company reported net revenues of NT$371,092 million and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$25,262 million. Basic earnings per share for the full year of 2018 were NT$5.95 (or US$0.396 per ADS). Diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2018 were NT$5.84 (or US$0.389 per ADS).

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

4Q18 Results Highlights -- Consolidated

  • Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 45%, 10%, 44% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.
  • Cost of revenue was NT$95,344 million for the quarter, up from NT$89,216 million in 3Q18.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$59,072 million for the quarter, representing 52% of total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$12,840 million for the quarter, representing 11% of total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,577 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased 0.7 percentage points to 16.4% in 4Q18 from 17.1% in 3Q18.
  • Operating margin was 7.5% in 4Q18 compared to 7.8% in 3Q18.
  • In terms of non-operating items:
    • Net interest expense was NT$923 million.
    • Net foreign exchange loss of NT$311 million was primarily attributable to the appreciation of U.S. dollar against NT dollar.
    • Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$140 million.
    • Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$6 million.
    • Other net non-operating expenses of NT$250 million were primarily attributable to miscellaneous expenses. Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were NT$1,338 million.
  • Income before tax was NT$7,235 million for 4Q18, compared to NT$8,117 million in 3Q18. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,342 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,554 million in 3Q18.
  • In 4Q18, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$5,446 million, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,246 million in 4Q17 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,257 million in 3Q18.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,321,629,382, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 4Q18 basic earnings per share of NT$1.28 (or US$0.083 per ADS) were based on 4,248,272,624 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 4Q18. Our 4Q18 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.24 (or US$0.081 per ADS) were based on 4,254,977,677 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q18.

4Q18 Results Highlights -- ATM[2]

  • Cost of revenues was NT$50,158 million for the quarter, down by 4% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$17,106 million for the quarter, representing 27% of total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$11,321 million for the quarter, representing 18% of total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$10,998 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased 0.3 percentage points to 21.8% in 4Q18 from 21.5% in 3Q18.
  • Operating margin was 9.8% in 4Q18 compared to 10.1% in 3Q18.

4Q18 Results Highlights -- EMS

  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$46,135 million, up by 22% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$42,103 million for the quarter, representing 83% of total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$1,500 million for the quarter, representing 3% of total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$469 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased to 9.1% in 4Q18 from 9.9% in 3Q18.
  • Operating margin increased to 4.3% in 4Q18 from 4.1% in 3Q18.

2018 Full-Year Results Highlights -- Consolidated

  • Net revenues for the full year of 2018 amounted to NT$371,092 million, up by 28% from 2017. The revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 48%, 10%, 41% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the year.
  • Cost of revenue for the year of 2018 was NT$309,929 million, compared with NT$237,709 million in 2017.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$182,062 million for the year, representing 49% of total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$46,657 million for the year, representing 13% of total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$40,472 million for the year.
  • Gross margin decreased 1.7 percentage points to 16.5% in 2018 from 18.2% in 2017.
  • Operating margin decreased to 7.2% in 2018 from 8.7% in 2017.
  • Total non-operating income for the year was NT$5,400 million, compared to total non-operating income of NT$5,711 million for 2017.
  • Income before tax was NT$32,048 million for 2018. We recognized an income tax expense of NT$5,584 million for the year.
  • In 2018, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$25,262 million, compared with a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$22,988 million in 2017.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the year was 4,321,629,382, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 2018 basic earnings per share of NT$5.95 (or US$0.396 per ADS) were based on 4,245,246,569 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2018. Our 2018 diluted earnings per share of NT$5.84 (or US$0.389 per ADS) were based on 4,251,128,654 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2018.

2018 Full-Year Results Highlights -- ATM

  • Cost of revenues for the full year of 2018 was NT$175,274 million, compared with NT$121,873 million in 2017.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$59,181 million for the year, representing 27% of total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$41,030 million for the year, representing 19% of total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$38,192 million for the year.
  • Gross margin decreased to 21.1% in 2018 from 24.3% in 2017.
  • Operating margin decreased to 9.5% in 2018 from 12.3% in 2017.

2018 Full-Year Results Highlights -- EMS

  • Cost of revenues was NT$137,580 million, up by 14% from 2017.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$123,201 million for the year, representing 81% of total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$5,543 million for the year, representing 4% of total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,827 million for the year.
  • Gross margin decreased to 9.4% in 2018 from 10.2% in 2017.
  • Operating margin decreased to 3.7% in 2018 from 4.2% in 2017.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Capital expenditures in 4Q18 totaled US$248 million, of which US$134 million were used in packaging operations, US$95 million in testing operations, US$11 million in EMS operations and US$8 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • For the full year of 2018, we spent US$1,083 million for capital expenditures, including US$602 million in packaging operations, US$403 million in testing operations, US$58 million in EMS operations and US$20 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • As of December 31, 2018, total unused credit lines amounted to NT$219,912 million.
  • Current ratio was 1.29 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.60 as of December 31, 2018.
  • Total number of employees was 93,884 as of December 31, 2018, compared to 93,486 as of September 30, 2018.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 41% of our total net revenues both in 4Q18 and in 3Q18. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q18.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 56% of our total net revenues for the quarter, compared to 55% in 3Q18.
  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 35% of our total net revenues both in 4Q18 and in 3Q18.

EMS BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 82% of our total net revenues in 4Q18, compared to 80% in 3Q18. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q18.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 91% of our total net revenues during the quarter in 4Q18, compared to 90% in 3Q18.

[1]All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2]ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. Our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent global economic crisis; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors.  For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F for our predecessor company, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc., filed on March 28, 2018.

Supplemental Financial Information

Consolidated Operations

4Q/18

3Q/18

4Q/17

EBITDA (NT$ Millions)

21,082

21,579

16,147

ATM Consolidated Operations

4Q/18

3Q/18

4Q/17

Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)

64,120

66,324

41,794

Revenues by Application




Communication

56%

54%

48%

Computer

13%

14%

11%

Automotive, Consumer & Others

31%

32%

41%

Revenues by Type


Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

33%

31%

28%

Wirebonding

39%

43%

45%

Discrete and Others

9%

8%

9%

Testing

17%

16%

16%

Material

2%

2%

2%

Capacity & EBITDA


CapEx (US$ Millions)*

237

269

133

EBITDA (NT$ Millions)

18,271

19,092

13,508

Number of Wirebonders

25,172

25,219

16,076

Number of Testers

4,822

4,802

3,760

EMS Operations

4Q/18

3Q/18

4Q/17

Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)

50,745

42,009

43,289

Revenues by End Application


Communication

32%

34%

42%

Computer & Storage

10%

14%

14%

Consumer

44%

36%

32%

Industrial

10%

10%

6%

Automotive

4%

5%

5%

Others

0%

1%

1%

Capacity


CapEx (US$ Millions)*

11

21

7

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31

2018

Sep. 30

2018

Dec. 31

2017

Dec. 31

2018

Dec. 31

2017

Net revenues:








Packaging

51,149

53,473

33,045

178,308

126,225

Testing

10,919

10,838

6,553

35,903

26,157

EMS

50,736

41,996

43,285

151,890

133,948

Others

1,224

1,290

1,103

4,991

4,111

Total net revenues

114,028

107,597

83,986

371,092

290,441










Cost of revenues

(95,344)

(89,216)

(69,193)

(309,929)

(237,709)

Gross profit

18,684

18,381

14,793

61,163

52,732










Operating expenses:








Research and development

(4,293)

(4,274)

(3,046)

(14,963)

(11,747)

Selling, general and administrative

(5,818)

(5,735)

(4,041)

(19,552)

(15,767)

Total operating expenses

(10,111)

(10,009)

(7,087)

(34,515)

(27,514)

Operating income

8,573

8,372

7,706

26,648

25,218










Net non-operating (expenses) income:








Interest expense - net

(923)

(971)

(318)

(3,070)

(1,468)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(311)

262

780

(1,016)

3,503

Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and
     liabilities

 

140

 

(112)

 

(216)

 

1,990

 

(2,782)

Gain (loss) on equity-method investments

6

118

29

(521)

434

Others

(250)

448

(102)

8,017

6,024

Total non-operating income (expenses)

(1,338)

(255)

173

5,400

5,711

Income before tax

7,235

8,117

7,879

32,048

30,929










Income tax expense

(1,342)

(1,554)

(1,085)

(5,584)

(6,261)

Income from continuing operations and
     before noncontrolling interest

5,893

6,563

6,794

26,464

24,668

Noncontrolling interest

(447)

(306)

(548)

(1,202)

(1,680)










Net income attributable to
     shareholders of the parent

 

5,446

 

6,257

 

6,246

 

25,262

 

22,988










Per share data[3]:








Earnings (losses) per share








-- Basic

NT$1.28

NT$1.47

NT$1.48

NT$5.95

NT$5.63

-- Diluted

NT$1.24

NT$1.43

NT$1.42

NT$5.84

NT$5.23










Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS








-- Basic

US$0.083

US$0.096

US$0.098

US$0.396

US$0.370

-- Diluted

US$0.081

US$0.094

US$0.095

US$0.389

US$0.344










Number of weighted average shares used in
     diluted EPS calculation (in thousands)

4,254,978

4,255,741

4,316,234

4,251,129

4,184,620










FX (NTD/USD)

30.79

30.61

30.08

30.07

30.42










[3] Per share data for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 has been retrospective adjusted to reflect the impact from the joint share exchange agreement.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data -- ATM

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31

2018

Sep. 30

2018

Dec. 31

2017

Dec. 31

2018

Dec. 31

2017

Net revenues:








Packaging

52,068

54,321

34,226

181,675

130,902

Testing

10,920

10,839

6,556

35,905

26,160

Direct Material

1,093

1,134

989

4,336

3,932

Others

39

30

23

134

87

Total net revenues

64,120

66,324

41,794

222,050

161,081










Cost of revenues

(50,158)

(52,056)

(30,932)

(175,274)

(121,873)

Gross profit

13,962

14,268

10,862

46,776

39,208










Operating expenses:








Research and development

(3,349)

(3,257)

(2,125)

(11,141)

(8,361)

Selling, general and administrative

(4,306)

(4,298)

(2,736)

(14,599)

(11,037)

Total operating expenses

(7,655)

(7,555)

(4,861)

(25,740)

(19,398)

Operating income

6,307

6,713

6,001

21,036

19,810










Net non-operating (expenses) income:








Interest expense - net

(949)

(1,032)

(394)

(3,253)

(1,751)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(350)

128

822

(1,149)

3,657

Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets
     and liabilities

 

323

 

(13)

 

(577)

 

2,145

 

(3,762)

Gain (loss) on equity-method investments

1,311

1,230

1,245

2,940

8,505

Others

(239)

329

2

7,970

514

Total non-operating income (expenses)

96

642

1,098

8,653

7,163

Income before tax

6,403

7,355

7,099

29,689

26,973










Income tax expense

(938)

(1,181)

(776)

(4,464)

(3,671)

Income from continuing operations and
     before noncontrolling interest

5,465

6,174

6,323

25,225

23,302

Noncontrolling interest

(19)

83

(77)

37

(314)










Net income attributable to 
     shareholders of the parent

 

5,446

 

6,257

 

6,246

 

25,262

 

22,988

 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data -- EMS

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31

2018

Sep. 30

2018

Dec. 31

2017

Dec. 31

2018

Dec. 31

2017

Net revenues:








Total net revenues

50,745

42,009

43,289

151,921

134,000










Cost of revenues

(46,135)

(37,846)

(39,287)

(137,580)

(120,354)

Gross profit

4,610

4,163

4,002

14,341

13,646










Operating expenses:








Research and development

(967)

(1,041)

(936)

(3,903)

(3,452)

Selling, general and administrative

(1,463)

(1,388)

(1,208)

(4,771)

(4,536)

Total operating expenses

(2,430)

(2,429)

(2,144)

(8,674)

(7,988)

Operating income

2,180

1,734

1,858

5,667

5,658










Net non-operating (expenses) income:








Total non-operating income

(36)

298

454

580

1,272

Income before tax

2,144

2,032

2,312

6,247

6,930










Income tax expense

(387)

(356)

(324)

(1,061)

(1,204)

Income from continuing operations and
     before noncontrolling interest

1,757

1,676

1,988

5,186

5,726

Noncontrolling interest

(429)

(397)

(500)

(1,252)

(1,440)










Net income attributable to
     shareholders of the parent

 

1,328

 

1,279

 

1,488

 

3,934

 

4,286

 

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)


As of  Dec. 31, 2018

As of  Sep. 30, 2018








Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

51,518


55,335

Financial assets -- current

13,802


8,278

Notes and accounts receivable

79,481


79,809

Inventories

46,688


47,153

Others

10,070


10,625

Total current assets

201,559


201,200








Financial assets -- non current & Investments -- equity

  method

 

12,555


 

13,698

Property plant and equipment

214,593


216,200

Intangible assets

80,216


80,857

Prepaid lease payments

10,765


10,500

Others

13,683


13,516

Total assets

533,371


535,971








Current liabilities:






Short-term borrowings

43,264


63,365

Current portion of long-term borrowings & 
     capital lease obligations

 

10,796


 

24,420

Notes and accounts payable

56,884


60,470

Others

45,355


44,493

Total current liabilities

156,299


192,748








Bonds payable

16,986


16,985

Long-term borrowings & capital lease obligations

127,351


103,386

Other liabilities

12,065


11,719

Total liabilities

312,701


324,838

Shareholders of the parent

203,023


197,330








Noncontrolling interest

17,647


13,803

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

533,371


535,971
















Current Ratio

1.29


1.04

Net Debt to Equity

0.60


0.68

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)



 For the three months ended

For the year ended


Dec. 31

Sep. 30

Dec.31

Dec. 31

Dec. 31

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Profit before income tax

7,235

8,117

7,879

32,048

30,929

Depreciation & amortization

12,220

12,469

7,421

42,689

29,205

Other operating activities items

(920)

(3,312)

(1,138)

(23,977)

(12,703)

Net cash generated from operating activities

18,535

17,274

14,162

50,760

47,431

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Net payments for property, plant
     and equipment

(9,993)

(13,078)

(4,784)

(40,259)

(23,211)

Other investment activities items

(6,230)

7,622

3,178

(89,283)

7,125

Net cash used in investing activities

(16,223)

(5,456)

(1,606)

(129,542)

(16,086)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









Total net proceeds from (repayment of)
     debts

(10,208)

(8,177)

(4,899)

101,968

(19,636)

Dividends paid

0

(10,614)

0

(10,614)

(11,214)

Other financing activities items

3,255

(4,115)

323

(7,928)

11,526

Net cash generated from (used in)
     financing activities

(6,953)

(22,906)

(4,576)

83,426

(19,324)

Foreign currency exchange effect

824

(1,605)

(877)

796

(4,336)

Net increase (decrease) in cash
     and cash equivalents

(3,817)

(12,693)

7,103

5,440

7,685

Cash and cash equivalents at the
     beginning of period

55,335

68,028

38,975

46,078

38,393

Cash and cash equivalents at the
     end of period

51,518

55,335

46,078

51,518

46,078

 

IR Contact:

Iris Wu, Manager
iris.wu@asetechholding.com
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
http://www.aseglobal.com

US contact:
Echo Lin, Senior Associate
echo.lin@asetechholding.com
+1.510.687.2491

Grace Teng, Manager
grace_teng@aseglobal.com
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

