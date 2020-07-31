ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2020
TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711,NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$107,549 million for 2Q20, up by 19% year-over-year and up by 11% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$6,937 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$2,690 million in 2Q19 and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$3,899 million in 1Q20. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.63 (or US$0.109 per ADS), compared to basic earnings per share of NT$0.63 for 2Q19 and basic earnings per share of NT$0.92 for 1Q20. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.60 (or US$0.107 per ADS), compared to diluted earnings per share of NT$0.62 for 2Q19 and diluted earnings per share of NT$0.89 for 1Q20.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
2Q20 Results Highlights – Consolidated
- Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 50%, 12%, 37% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.
- Cost of revenue was NT$88,740 million for the quarter, up from NT$81,201 million in 1Q20.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$50,216 million for the quarter, representing 47% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$13,477 million for the quarter, representing 13% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,699 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 0.9 percentage points to 17.5% in 2Q20 from 16.6% in 1Q20.
- Operating margin was 7.8% in 2Q20, compared to 6.2% in 1Q20.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$771 million.
- Net foreign exchange gain of NT$718 million was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.
- Loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$17 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$105 million.
- Other net non-operating income of NT$417 million were primarily attributable to miscellaneous incomes. Total non-operating income for the quarter were NT$452 million.
- Income before tax was NT$8,879 million for 2Q20, compared to NT$5,237 million in 1Q20. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,646 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,175 million in 1Q20.
- In 2Q20, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$6,937 million, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$2,690 million in 2Q19 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$3,899 million in 1Q20.
- lOur total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,338,345,132, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 2Q20 basic earnings per share of NT$1.63 (or US$0.109 per ADS) were based on 4,265,407,583 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2Q20. Our 2Q20 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.60 (or US$0.107 per ADS) were based on 4,273,769,436 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q20.
2Q20 Results Highlights – ATM[2]
- Cost of revenues was NT$54,434 million for the quarter, up by 3% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$19,026 million for the quarter, representing 27% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$12,045 million for the quarter, representing 17% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,080 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 1.6 percentage points to 21.7% in 2Q20 from 20.1% in 1Q20.
- Operating margin was 10.4% in 2Q20, compared to 8.4% in 1Q20.
2Q20 Results Highlights – EMS
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$35,979 million, up by 21% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$31,081 million for the quarter, representing 78% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$1,358 million for the quarter, representing 3% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$487 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 0.1 percentage points to 9.4% in 2Q20 from 9.3% in 1Q20.
- Operating margin increased to 3.1% in 2Q20 from 2.4% in 1Q20.
LIQUIdiTY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Capital expenditures in 2Q20 totaled US$495 million, of which US$287 million were used in packaging operations, US$133 million in testing operations, US$70 million in EMS operations and US$5 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- As of June 30, 2020, total unused credit lines amounted to NT$253,777 million.
- Current ratio was 1.17 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.70 as of June 30, 2020.
- Total number of employees was 95,448 as of June 30, 2020, compared to 96,296 as of March 31, 2020.
Business Review
Customers
ATM consolidated Basis
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 50% of our total net revenues in 2Q20, compared to 49% in 1Q20. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q20 individually.
- Our top 10 customers both contributed 61% of our total net revenues in 2Q20 and 1Q20.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs both accounted for 29% of our total net revenues in 2Q20 and 1Q20.
EMS Basis
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 78% of our total net revenues in 1Q20, compared to 76% in 1Q20. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q20.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 89% of our total net revenues in 2Q20, compared to 88% in 1Q20.
About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For moreinformation, please visit our website at http://www.aseglobal.com.
Supplemental Financial Information
|
Consolidated Operations
|
2Q/20
|
1Q/20
|
2Q/19
|
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
|
22,488
|
19,061
|
18,072
|
ATM Consolidated Operations
|
2Q/20
|
1Q/20
|
2Q/19
|
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
|
69,516
|
66,209
|
59,594
|
Revenues by Application
|
Communication
|
54%
|
54%
|
51%
|
Computer
|
14%
|
15%
|
14%
|
Automotive, Consumer & Others
|
32%
|
31%
|
35%
|
Revenues by Type
|
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
|
38%
|
38%
|
34%
|
Wirebonding
|
35%
|
36%
|
39%
|
Discrete and Others
|
7%
|
7%
|
8%
|
Testing
|
18%
|
17%
|
17%
|
Material
|
2%
|
2%
|
2%
|
Capacity & EBITDA
|
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
|
424
|
394
|
423
|
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
|
20,037
|
17,693
|
16,512
|
Number of Wirebonders
|
24,667
|
24,780
|
25,059
|
Number of Testers
|
5,790
|
5,554
|
5,003
|
EMS Operations
|
2Q/20
|
1Q/20
|
2Q/19
|
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
|
39,709
|
32,727
|
31,533
|
Revenues by End Application
|
Communication
|
46%
|
36%
|
40%
|
Computer & Storage
|
12%
|
14%
|
14%
|
Consumer
|
28%
|
33%
|
24%
|
Industrial
|
10%
|
11%
|
15%
|
Automotive
|
3%
|
6%
|
6%
|
Others
|
1%
|
0%
|
1%
|
Capacity
|
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
|
70
|
15
|
21
|
* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.
|
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
|
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data
|
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the six months ended
|
Jun. 30
2020
|
Mar. 31
2020
|
Jun. 30
2019
|
Jun. 30
2020
|
Jun. 30
2019
|
Net revenues:
|
Packaging
|
53,622
|
51,613
|
47,602
|
105,235
|
91,459
|
Testing
|
12,690
|
11,563
|
10,285
|
24,253
|
19,236
|
EMS
|
39,703
|
32,721
|
31,524
|
72,424
|
66,471
|
Others
|
1,534
|
1,460
|
1,330
|
2,994
|
2,436
|
Total net revenues
|
107,549
|
97,357
|
90,741
|
204,906
|
179,602
|
Cost of revenues
|
(88,740)
|
(81,201)
|
(76,772)
|
(169,941)
|
(154,248)
|
Gross profit
|
18,809
|
16,156
|
13,969
|
34,965
|
25,354
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
(4,837)
|
(4,609)
|
(4,515)
|
(9,446)
|
(8,470)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(5,545)
|
(5,484)
|
(5,311)
|
(11,029)
|
(10,448)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(10,382)
|
(10,093)
|
(9,826)
|
(20,475)
|
(18,918)
|
Operating income
|
8,427
|
6,063
|
4,143
|
14,490
|
6,436
|
Net non-operating (expenses) income:
|
Interest expense - net
|
(771)
|
(893)
|
(909)
|
(1,664)
|
(1,875)
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
718
|
(324)
|
(340)
|
394
|
(520)
|
Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets
|
(17)
|
186
|
802
|
169
|
2,358
|
Gain (loss) on equity-method investments
|
105
|
(39)
|
114
|
66
|
(40)
|
Others
|
417
|
244
|
614
|
661
|
700
|
Total non-operating income (expenses)
|
452
|
(826)
|
281
|
(374)
|
623
|
Income before tax
|
8,879
|
5,237
|
4,424
|
14,116
|
7,059
|
Income tax expense
|
(1,646)
|
(1,175)
|
(1,624)
|
(2,821)
|
(2,029)
|
Income from continuing operations and
|
7,233
|
4,062
|
2,800
|
11,295
|
5,030
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
(296)
|
(163)
|
(110)
|
(459)
|
(297)
|
Net income attributable to
|
6,937
|
3,899
|
2,690
|
10,836
|
4,733
|
Per share data:
|
Earnings (losses) per share
|
– Basic
|
NT$1.63
|
NT$0.92
|
NT$0.63
|
NT$2.54
|
NT$1.11
|
– Diluted
|
NT$1.60
|
NT$0.89
|
NT$0.62
|
NT$2.49
|
NT$1.08
|
Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS
|
– Basic
|
US$0.109
|
US$0.061
|
US$0.041
|
US$0.170
|
US$0.072
|
– Diluted
|
US$0.107
|
US$0.060
|
US$0.040
|
US$0.166
|
US$0.070
|
Number of weighted average shares used in
|
4,273,770
|
4,280,990
|
4,256,799
|
4,279,072
|
4,256,265
|
FX (NTD/USD)
|
29.94
|
30.01
|
31.04
|
29.97
|
30.90
|
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
|
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM
|
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the six months ended
|
Jun. 30
2020
|
Mar. 31
2020
|
Jun. 30
2019
|
Jun. 30
2020
|
Jun. 30
2019
|
Net revenues:
|
Packaging
|
55,732
|
53,600
|
48,329
|
109,332
|
92,817
|
Testing
|
12,693
|
11,566
|
10,286
|
24,259
|
19,237
|
Direct Material
|
1,051
|
1,014
|
944
|
2,065
|
1,844
|
Others
|
40
|
29
|
35
|
69
|
67
|
Total net revenues
|
69,516
|
66,209
|
59,594
|
135,725
|
113,965
|
Cost of revenues
|
(54,434)
|
(52,875)
|
(48,494)
|
(107,309)
|
(94,427)
|
Gross profit
|
15,082
|
13,334
|
11,100
|
28,416
|
19,538
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
(3,777)
|
(3,648)
|
(3,414)
|
(7,425)
|
(6,457)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(4,081)
|
(4,114)
|
(4,020)
|
(8,195)
|
(7,861)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(7,858)
|
(7,762)
|
(7,434)
|
(15,620)
|
(14,318)
|
Operating income
|
7,224
|
5,572
|
3,666
|
12,796
|
5,220
|
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
|
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS
|
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the six months ended
|
Jun. 30
2020
|
Mar. 31
2020
|
Jun. 30
2019
|
Jun. 30
2020
|
Jun. 30
2019
|
Net revenues:
|
Total net revenues
|
39,709
|
32,727
|
31,533
|
72,436
|
66,492
|
Cost of revenues
|
(35,979)
|
(29,679)
|
(28,657)
|
(65,658)
|
(60,686)
|
Gross profit
|
3,730
|
3,048
|
2,876
|
6,778
|
5,806
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
(1,085)
|
(983)
|
(1,125)
|
(2,068)
|
(2,065)
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
(1,403)
|
(1,294)
|
(1,248)
|
(2,697)
|
(2,500)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(2,488)
|
(2,277)
|
(2,373)
|
(4,765)
|
(4,565)
|
Operating income
|
1,242
|
771
|
503
|
2,013
|
1,241
|
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
|
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
|
(In NT$ millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
As of Jun. 30, 2020
|
As of Mar. 31, 2020
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
58,223
|
73,829
|
Financial assets – current
|
5,483
|
5,611
|
Notes and accounts receivable
|
73,763
|
73,573
|
Inventories
|
50,649
|
50,027
|
Others
|
14,395
|
13,575
|
Total current assets
|
202,513
|
216,615
|
Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity
method
|
12,950
|
14,750
|
Property plant and equipment
|
238,757
|
234,419
|
Right-of-use assets
|
9,091
|
9,578
|
Intangible assets
|
77,154
|
77,941
|
Others
|
18,127
|
18,365
|
Total assets
|
558,592
|
571,668
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term borrowings
|
42,312
|
51,620
|
Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of
|
11,366
|
13,725
|
Notes and accounts payable
|
54,400
|
53,944
|
Others
|
64,547
|
53,719
|
Total current liabilities
|
172,625
|
173,008
|
Bonds payable
|
39,263
|
29,276
|
Long-term borrowings[4]
|
115,518
|
134,363
|
Other liabilities
|
17,251
|
17,555
|
Total liabilities
|
344,657
|
354,202
|
Shareholders of the parent
|
200,409
|
203,624
|
Non-controlling interests
|
13,526
|
13,842
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
558,592
|
571,668
|
Current Ratio
|
1.17
|
1.25
|
Net Debt to Equity Ratio
|
0.70
|
0.71
|
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
|
Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
|
(In NT$ millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the six months ended
|
Jun. 30
|
Mar. 31
|
Jun. 30
|
Jun. 30
|
Jun. 30
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
Profit before income tax
|
8,879
|
5,237
|
4,424
|
14,116
|
7,059
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
12,785
|
12,687
|
12,637
|
25,472
|
25,212
|
Other operating activities items
|
(1,659)
|
(4,476)
|
(5,438)
|
(6,135)
|
(4,630)
|
Net cash generated from
|
20,005
|
13,448
|
11,623
|
33,453
|
27,641
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
Net payments for property,
|
(16,587)
|
(13,605)
|
(11,451)
|
(30,192)
|
(20,329)
|
Other investment activities
|
1,902
|
(205)
|
(774)
|
1,697
|
1,976
|
Net cash used in investing
|
(14,685)
|
(13,810)
|
(12,225)
|
(28,495)
|
(18,353)
|
Cash Flows from Financing
|
Total net proceeds from
|
(18,900)
|
13,890
|
(2,521)
|
(5,010)
|
(5,693)
|
Other financing activities items
|
(457)
|
194
|
(896)
|
(263)
|
(1,048)
|
Net cash generated from (used
|
(19,357)
|
14,084
|
(3,417)
|
(5,273)
|
(6,741)
|
Foreign currency exchange
|
(1,569)
|
(24)
|
(208)
|
(1,593)
|
1,025
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash
|
(15,606)
|
13,698
|
(4,227)
|
(1,908)
|
3,572
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the
|
73,829
|
60,131
|
59,317
|
60,131
|
51,518
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the
|
58,223
|
73,829
|
55,090
|
58,223
|
55,090
|
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
|
[2] ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material.
|
[3] Current portion of long-term borrowings include long-term loans and notes payable.
|
[4] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.
SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.