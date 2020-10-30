ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711,NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$123,195 million for 3Q20, up by 5% year-over-year and up by 15% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$6,712 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$5,734 million in 3Q19 and down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,937 million in 2Q20. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.57 (or US$0.107 per ADS), compared to basic earnings per share of NT$1.35 for 3Q19 and basic earnings per share of NT$1.63 for 2Q20. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.54 (or US$0.105 per ADS), compared to diluted earnings per share of NT$1.33 for 3Q19 and diluted earnings per share of NT$1.60 for 2Q20.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

3Q20 Results Highlights – Consolidated

Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 46%, 10%, 43% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.

Cost of revenue was NT$103,475 million for the quarter, up from NT$88,740 million in 2Q20.

for the quarter, up from in 2Q20. Raw material cost totaled NT$62,860 million for the quarter, representing 51% of total net revenues

for the quarter, representing 51% of total net revenues

Labor cost totaled NT$13,725 million for the quarter, representing 11% of total net revenues

for the quarter, representing 11% of total net revenues

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,878 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin decreased 1.5 percentage points to 16.0% in 3Q20 from 17.5% in 2Q20.

Operating margin was 7.4% in 3Q20, compared to 7.8% in 2Q20.

In terms of non-operating items:

Net interest expense was NT$660 million .

.

Net foreign exchange gain of NT$561 million was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.

was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.

Loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$406 million .

.

Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$277 million .

.

Other net non-operating income of NT$101 million were primarily attributable to miscellaneous incomes. Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were NT$127 million .

were primarily attributable to miscellaneous incomes. Total non-operating expenses for the quarter were . Income before tax was NT$9,014 million for 3Q20, compared to NT$8,879 million in 2Q20. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,797 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,646 million in 2Q20.

for 3Q20, compared to in 2Q20. We recorded income tax expenses of for the quarter, compared to in 2Q20. In 3Q20, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$6,712 million , compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$5,734 million in 3Q19 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,937 million in 2Q20.

, compared to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of in 3Q19 and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of in 2Q20. Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,338,531,132, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 3Q20 basic earnings per share of NT$1.57 (or US$0.107 per ADS) were based on 4,265,546,050 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 3Q20. Our 3Q20 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.54 (or US$0.105 per ADS) were based on 4,281,115,585 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q20.

3Q20 Results Highlights – ATM [2]

Cost of revenues was NT$57,280 million for the quarter, up by 5% sequentially.

for the quarter, up by 5% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$20,102 million for the quarter, representing 28% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 28% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$12,104 million for the quarter, representing 17% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 17% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,198 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin decreased 1.5 percentage points to 20.2% in 3Q20 from 21.7% in 2Q20.

Operating margin was 9.5% in 3Q20, compared to 10.4% in 2Q20.

3Q20 Results Highlights – EMS

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$47,990 million , up by 33% sequentially.

, up by 33% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$42,621 million for the quarter, representing 80% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 80% of total net revenues.

Labor cost totaled NT$1,540 million for the quarter, representing 3% of total net revenues.

for the quarter, representing 3% of total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$551 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Gross margin increased 0.3 percentage points to 9.7% in 3Q20 from 9.4% in 2Q20.

Operating margin increased to 4.4% in 3Q20 from 3.1% in 2Q20.

LIQUIdiTY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 3Q20 totaled US$415 million , of which US$288 million were used in packaging operations, US$73 million in testing operations, US$52 million in EMS operations and US$2 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

, of which were used in packaging operations, in testing operations, in EMS operations and in interconnect materials operations and others. As of September 30, 2020 , total unused credit lines amounted to NT$255,582 million .

, total unused credit lines amounted to . Current ratio was 1.33 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.75 as of September 30, 2020 .

. Total number of employees was 97,259 as of September 30, 2020 , compared to 95,448 as of June 30, 2020 .

Business Review

Customers

ATM consolidated Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 48% of our total net revenues in 3Q20, compared to 50% in 2Q20. Three customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q20 individually.

Our top 10 customers contributed 60% of our total net revenues in 3Q20, compared to 61% in 2Q20.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 30% of our total net revenues in 3Q20, compared to 29% in 2Q20.

EMS Basis

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 83% of our total net revenues in 3Q20, compared to 78% in 2Q20. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q20.

Our top 10 customers contributed 90% of our total net revenues in 3Q20, compared to 89% in 2Q20.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aseglobal.com .

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2020.

Supplemental Financial Information

Consolidated Operations



3Q/20 2Q/20 3Q/19 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 23,230 22,488 21,214

ATM Consolidated Operations



3Q/20 2Q/20 3Q/19 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 71,820 69,516 67,901 Revenues by Application





Communication 53% 54% 53% Computer 14% 14% 14% Automotive, Consumer & Others 33% 32% 33% Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 37% 38% 35% Wirebonding 37% 35% 37% Discrete and Others 8% 7% 9% Testing 17% 18% 17% Material 1% 2% 2% Capacity & EBITDA





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 362 424 413 EBITDA (NT$ Millions) 19,775 20,037 18,312 Number of Wirebonders 25,117 24,667 25,008 Number of Testers 5,715 5,790 5,254

EMS Operations



3Q/20 2Q/20 3Q/19 Net Revenues (NT$ Millions) 53,137 39,709 50,599 Revenues by End Application





Communication 40% 46% 36% Computer & Storage 6% 12% 9% Consumer 40% 28% 41% Industrial 9% 10% 9% Automotive 4% 3% 4% Others 1% 1% 1% Capacity





CapEx (US$ Millions)* 52 70 23

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2020

Jun. 30 2020

Sep. 30 2019

Sep. 30 2020

Sep. 30 2019

Net revenues:



















Packaging 56,172

53,622

53,804

161,407

145,263

Testing 12,351

12,690

11,493

36,604

30,729

EMS 53,126

39,703

50,584

125,550

117,055

Others 1,546

1,534

1,676

4,540

4,112

Total net revenues 123,195

107,549

117,557

328,101

297,159























Cost of revenues (103,475)

(88,740)

(98,449)

(273,416)

(252,697)

Gross profit 19,720

18,809

19,108

54,685

44,462























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (4,926)

(4,837)

(4,906)

(14,372)

(13,376)

Selling, general and administrative (5,653)

(5,545)

(5,817)

(16,682)

(16,265)

Total operating expenses (10,579)

(10,382)

(10,723)

(31,054)

(29,641)

Operating income 9,141

8,427

8,385

23,631

14,821























Net non-operating (expenses) income:



















Interest expense - net (660)

(771)

(866)

(2,324)

(2,741)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) 561

718

12

955

(508)

Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities (406)

(17)

(19)

(237)

2,339

Gain on equity-method investments 277

105

148

343

108

Others 101

417

61

762

761

Total non-operating income (expenses) (127)

452

(664)

(501)

(41)

Income before tax 9,014

8,879

7,721

23,130

14,780























Income tax expense (1,797)

(1,646)

(1,501)

(4,618)

(3,530)

Income from continuing operations and before noncontrolling interest 7,217

7,233

6,220

18,512

11,250

Noncontrolling interest (505)

(296)

(486)

(964)

(783)























Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 6,712

6,937

5,734

17,548

10,467























Per share data:



















Earnings (losses) per share



















– Basic NT$1.57

NT$1.63

NT$1.35

NT$4.12

NT$2.46

– Diluted NT$1.54

NT$1.60

NT$1.33

NT$4.01

NT$2.40























Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS



















– Basic US$0.107

US$0.109

US$0.087

US$0.276

US$0.159

– Diluted US$0.105

US$0.107

US$0.085

US$0.269

US$0.155























Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (in thousands) 4,281,115

4,273,770

4,261,515

4,284,010

4,256,985























FX (NTD/USD) 29.46

29.94

31.17

29.80

30.99



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2020

Jun. 30 2020

Sep. 30 2019

Sep. 30 2020

Sep. 30 2019

Net revenues:



















Packaging 58,417

55,732

55,163

167,749

147,980

Testing 12,351

12,693

11,495

36,610

30,732

Direct Material 1,020

1,051

1,211

3,085

3,055

Others 32

40

32

101

100

Total net revenues 71,820

69,516

67,901

207,545

181,867























Cost of revenues (57,280)

(54,434)

(53,193)

(164,589)

(147,620)

Gross profit 14,540

15,082

14,708

42,956

34,247























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (3,827)

(3,777)

(3,894)

(11,252)

(10,351)

Selling, general and administrative (3,904)

(4,081)

(4,401)

(12,099)

(12,262)

Total operating expenses (7,731)

(7,858)

(8,295)

(23,351)

(22,613)

Operating income 6,809

7,224

6,413

19,605

11,634

























ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2020

Jun. 30 2020

Sep. 30 2019

Sep. 30 2020

Sep. 30 2019

Net revenues:



















Total net revenues 53,137

39,709

50,599

125,573

117,091























Cost of revenues (47,990)

(35,979)

(46,105)

(113,648)

(106,791)

Gross profit 5,147

3,730

4,494

11,925

10,300























Operating expenses:



















Research and development (1,126)

(1,085)

(1,042)

(3,194)

(3,107)

Selling, general and administrative (1,695)

(1,403)

(1,353)

(4,392)

(3,853)

Total operating expenses (2,821)

(2,488)

(2,395)

(7,586)

(6,960)

Operating income 2,326

1,242

2,099

4,339

3,340

























ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)



As of Sep. 30, 2020

As of Jun. 30, 2020















Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



55,814





58,223 Financial assets – current



5,993





5,483 Notes and accounts receivable



86,718





73,763 Inventories



62,948





50,649 Others



22,167





14,395 Total current assets



233,640





202,513















Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method



14,279





12,950 Property plant and equipment



230,938





238,757 Right-of-use assets



8,346





9,091 Intangible assets



76,383





77,154 Others



17,964





18,127 Total assets



581,550





558,592















Current liabilities:













Short-term borrowings



34,099





45,814 Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of

long-term borrowings[3]



13,708





11,366 Notes and accounts payable



71,515





54,400 Others



56,152





61,045 Total current liabilities



175,474





172,625















Bonds payable



49,249





39,263 Long-term borrowings[4]



122,097





115,518 Other liabilities



17,187





17,251 Total liabilities



364,007





344,657















Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



205,510





200,409 Non-controlling interests



12,033





13,526 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



581,550





558,592































Current Ratio



1.33





1.17















Net Debt to Equity Ratio



0.75





0.72

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the nine months ended



Sep. 30

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Sep. 30

Sep. 30



2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





















Profit before income tax

9,014

8,879

7,721

23,130

14,780

Depreciation & amortization

13,022

12,785

12,610

38,495

37,822

Other operating activities items

(8,550)

(1,659)

(7,252)

(14,686)

(11,883)

Net cash generated from operating activities

13,486

20,005

13,079

46,939

40,719

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





















Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(12,297)

(16,587)

(18,771)

(42,489)

(39,100)

Other investment activities items

(156)

1,902

488

1,541

2,464

Net cash used in investing activities

(12,453)

(14,685)

(18,283)

(40,948)

(36,636)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





















Total net proceeds from (repayment of) debts

12,412

(18,900)

26,553

7,401

20,860

Dividends paid

(8,521)

-

(10,623)

(8,521)

(10,623)

Other financing activities items

(5,917)

(457)

(3,356)

(6,178)

(4,404)

Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

(2,026)

(19,357)

12,574

(7,298)

5,833

Foreign currency exchange effect

243

(1,569)

(1,240)

(1,351)

(214)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(750)

(15,606)

6,130

(2,658)

9,702

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

58,223

73,829

55,090

60,131

51,518

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

57,473

58,223

61,220

57,473

61,220

Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet

55,814

58,223

61,220

55,814

61,220

Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale

1,659

-

-

1,659

-



[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material. [3] Current portion of long-term borrowings include long-term loans and notes payable. [4] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

http://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

