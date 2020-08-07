ASEAN-6 Facilities Management (FM) Market & Companies 2020-2025 - Trends, Challenges and Opportunities Resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Growth Strategies of ASEAN-6 Facilities Management Companies, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of facilities management (FM) will require stringent monitoring of visitors, workspace management, consistent cleanliness and hygiene, and holistic security to manage any future threats similar to COVID-19.

This study focuses on presenting the competitiveness of FM providers through a selection of strategic criteria that respond to underlying trends, challenges, and opportunities in the FM market. Elements such as quality, price, and profit margins are also critical to the success factors of FM providers.



The overarching strategies that support the above success factors are as follows:

Service delivery strategy: The capability to offer the best mix of managed and self-performed services while optimizing synergies from integrated offerings

Vertical strategy: The combination of vertical application-specific expertise and vertical breadth, guaranteeing flexibility to avoid the risk of over-dependence on one or a few verticals and maximizing opportunities across verticals

Internationalization strategy: The opportunity to grow businesses across borders and the ability to keep existing clients that demand a single contact solution across international sites

Sustainability/Energy management strategy: Sound expertise and innovative offerings in addressing client's focus on quality compliance, corporate social and environmental responsibility, and energy savings

Future trends' strategy: Focus on new technology adoption and implementation of new business models in value creation in FM services

This study also presents an updated forecast of the FM market in ASEAN-6 countries up to 2025. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the FM market is also discussed, with a particular focus on end-user needs and emphasis on selected FM services.



Growth opportunities have been laid out for FM companies in the areas of smart FM services and the immediate needs of FM customers in managing post-COVID operations. To provide more insight into leading FM vendors, 8 companies are presented in terms of their background, end-user segments, and competitive strategies in ASEAN-6.



Key Issues Addressed

How will the FM market be affected in ASEAN-6 given the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic?

What is the outsourced FM industry growth rate in ASEAN-6? What is the breakdown for each of the countries?

How will the COVID-19 crisis transform the FM industry based on customer demand?

Which are the leading FM companies in terms of growth, unique service propositions, and emerging presence in the region?

What are the key strategies of these leading FM companies to succeed in the market?

What are the actions that the FM companies should take to adapt to current economic challenges and bring advancement to the ASEAN-6 market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Market Definitions

Segmentation by Service Type

Segmentation by Customer Type

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Market Overview

Enablers and Challenges

Implications of COVID-19

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country Discussion

4. Analysis of Competitors' Strategies

Competitive Framework

Growth Strategy Direction Criteria

5. Company Profiles

OCS Group Limited - Overview

OCS Group Limited - Key End-user Segments

OCS Group Limited - Strategic Direction

UEM Edgenta Berhad - Overview

UEM Edgenta Berhad - Key End-user Segments

UEM Edgenta Berhad - Strategic Direction

Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. (JLL) - Overview

JLL - Key End-user Segments

JLL - Strategic Direction

CBRE - Overview

CBRE - Key End-user Segments

CBRE - Strategic Direction

ISS - Overview

ISS - Key End-user Segments

ISS - Strategic Direction

Atalian Global Services - Overview

Atalian Global Services - Key End-user Segments

Atalian Global Services - Strategic Direction

Sodexo - Overview

Sodexo - Key End-user Segments

Sodexo - Strategic Direction

C&W Services - Overview

C&W Services - Key End-user Segments

C&W Services - Strategic Direction

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Performance-based Contracts

Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Recruitment Processes

Growth Opportunity 3 - Partnerships with Related Specialized Service Providers

Growth Opportunity 4 - Enhanced Health and Environment Services

Growth Opportunity 5 - Cost Efficiency Through Futuristic Technologies

Growth Opportunities and the Future of FM

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

