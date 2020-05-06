ASEAN and Taiwan Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASEAN cloud infrastructure market will gravitate toward a hybrid deployment model (partially premises-based and partially cloud-based) in the next 3 to 5 years. The demand for managed cloud offerings has been increasing, particularly for Application-as-a-Service and Network-as-a-Service offerings. Enterprises are looking to deploy more open-source private cloud platforms across hybrid environments, as hybrid-IT emerges as a new norm. The adoption of multicloud solutions will accelerate owing to factors such as the migration of development applications to the public cloud and disaster recovery and business continuity purposes.







Active government initiatives such as Smart Cities in developing countries and key digital hubs present new monetization opportunities for service providers in developing verticalized cloud solutions to address governments' digital transformation ambitions. The demand for integrated management solutions is likely to increase in multicloud environments. Managed hybrid cloud platforms are in demand to accommodate workloads, ranging from enterprise applications (such as email, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and cloud-native applications) and analytics to the Internet of Things (IoT).



While cloud security and privacy remain major concerns for many companies in the ASEAN region, they present monetization opportunities for vendors to provide ancillary managed security, cloud, and other professional services. The expansion of open-source technologies, as well as advances in application programming interfaces (API)-accessible single-tenant cloud servers, helps promote acceptance toward managed cloud providers. Established data center markets such as Singapore and countries experiencing high data center growth rates such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand are expected to be the key focus areas for cloud infrastructure market growth in the ASEAN region owing to the availability of necessary infrastructure and connectivity, as well as the presence of hyperscale cloud vendors. Stiff competition and increasing commoditization of pure-play storage and cloud offerings are driving providers to offer new services and innovate. These include bundling more managed services (such as managed security and analytics) into their cloud services portfolio, thereby shifting the focus away from being a pure reseller of public cloud services.



KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What is the addressable market opportunity for cloud infrastructure services?

What are the driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of the data center services market in ASEAN and Taiwan?

What are the significant developments in the cloud infrastructure services space in ASEAN and Taiwan? Which are the key participants in the market and what are their market strategies?

What are the key customer adoption trends in the cloud IaaS market in ASEAN and Taiwan?

? Where are the growth opportunities, and what are some actionable recommendations for service providers and vendors to capitalize on these opportunities?





