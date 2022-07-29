ASEAN Cleaning Services Market Report 2022: Introduction of Garbage Management Options by the Leading Authorities & the Massive Use of Mobile Applications in Smart Cities to Create Avenues for Growth

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Service Type By Cleaning Type By End User By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ASEAN cleaning services market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. For industrial, commercial, or residential users, cleaning services include window cleaning, carpet and upholstery cleaning, and floor cleaning.

The market is driven by increased concerns regarding hygiene and cleanliness on health and hygiene of a working individual and the launch of cleaning services on the online sales channel. Growing dual-income households and the expansion of the commercial and real estate sector in developing countries are influencing the market demand positively.

Also, the introduction of garbage management options by the leading authorities and the massive use of mobile applications in smart cities are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Report Scope

ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Service Type:

Commercial Cleaning

Window Cleaning

Vacuuming

Floorcare

Others

Residential Cleaning

Maid Services

Carpet & Upholstery

Appliances

Other

ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Cleaning Type:

General Cleaning

Weekly Cleaning

Deep Cleaning

ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By End User:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Country

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on ASEAN Cleaning Services Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. ASEAN Cleaning Services Market Outlook



7. ASEAN: Country Analysis



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. Market Dynamics



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

P Dussmann Vietnam Co, Ltd

Aeon Delight Co, Ltd

ATALIAN Global Services

PT Hygienis Environmental Service

Builwork Company Limited

DomesticONE

ISS A/S

KMAC International Pte Ltd

Hiremop Pte Ltd

PT Karya Trustindo Utama

