ASEAN Transformative Post-COVID-19 Trends and Growth Opportunities Report 2020

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformative Post-COVID-19 Trends and Growth Opportunities in ASEAN" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities in Post-COVID-19 ASEAN covers the positive and negative impacts of the pandemic on the economy of 4 countries-Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by World Health Organization on 11 March, 2020 and is expected to severely impact the global economy. As of early June, 2020, there were more than 6 million positive cases of coronavirus and Thailand was the first country outside China to announce positive cases (on 13 January 2020).

The study forecasts the recovery scenario of each country's economy. It identifies aviation and tourism as the worst-hit sectors, due to global restrictions in movements. The impact has been positive on the ICT and medical devices industries, with a sudden spike in demand. The study outlines the corresponding economic trends and forecasts for the ASEAN countries.

Various strategic imperatives have been discussed, explaining how the countries can combat COVID-19. Impact of the oil price war inflicted by oil-importing countries in mid-April has also been analyzed.

All 4 countries have announced various stimulus packages worth billions of dollars over the course of the last few months to stabilize the economy. These packages were primarily directed toward saving and creating jobs, supporting SMEs, and helping individuals and households. The study also highlights the important monetary policy measures taken by the countries during COVID-19.

Major shifts in workforce, consumer behavior, and consumer spending have been witnessed, due to the pandemic. As a result, unemployment and poverty in underdeveloped and developing countries are additional concerns. A new normal in each country is set to follow post COVID-19, includes wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Many countries are opening up their economy in phases, with strict regulations in place. Essential services, food outlets, and retail stores starting their businesses first. However, aviation and tourism are yet to pick up, as global movements are still restricted across countries. Most of the flights in operation are repatriation flights bringing back native citizens from various countries.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Top Trends

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives in ASEAN

Drop-in Oil Prices and its Impact on Singapore's Economy

Economy Drop-in Oil Prices and its Impact on Malaysia's Economy

Economy Drop-in Oil Prices and its Impact on Thailand's Economy

Economy Drop-in Oil Prices and its Impact on Indonesia's Economy

Economy Growth Opportunities Fueling the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ASEAN

Scope of Analysis - ASEAN

ASEAN Segmentation

COVID-19 Impact

Top 4 Growth Opportunities in Singapore

Top 4 Growth Opportunities in Malaysia

Top 4 Growth Opportunities in Indonesia

Top 4 Growth Opportunities in Thailand

Top 5 Economic Growth Opportunities in ASEAN

3. Growth Environment

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

Forecast Scenarios for ASEAN

Key Growth Metrics for ASEAN

COVID-19 - GDP Growth Outlook

COVID-19 - Sectors Affected: Aviation

COVID-19 - Sectors Affected: Construction

COVID-19 - Sectors Affected: Hotels

COVID-19 - Sectors Affected: Retail

ASEAN Economic Trends and Predictions

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Investment in Healthcare for Increased Demand of Medical Devices and Telemedicine

Growth Opportunity 2: Engaging Customers Through Online Platforms for Increasing Online Retail Sales

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72dw1b



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

