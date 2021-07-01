asensei introduces asensei.ai, A Developer Platform To Add Connected Coaching™ To Any Sport Or Fitness Product

"We'd rather our customers focus on delivering the most immersive and beneficial coaching experience possible, not trying to train a machine to recognize postures from lots of different angles," says asensei CEO Steven Webster. "Recognizing a pose like a squat is easy, but teaching someone to squat correctly is hard; and that's what we do for any movement in any sport."

The asensei.ai platform is designed for Connected Fitness and digital fitness apps, as well as apparel and equipment providers, or gyms and studios who recognize the importance of a companion digital strategy alongside physical goods and services. The asensei.ai platform is a hosted service with usage based pricing.

As more and more people practice sport and fitness at home, they are missing the benefit of an expert trainer watching, adjusting and correcting practice. Clearly, the need for Connected Coaching™ has never been greater. Businesses often lack the resources and multi-disciplinary expertise required to turn a canned video workout into a highly immersive personal training session. asensei.ai changes that through a collection of turn-key solutions that allow brands to offer the best of both worlds – inspirational and motivational workout content that is personalized with real-time coaching and instruction for every level.

"We want to make it as easy as possible to deliver the interactive coaching experiences consumers want and need," says Bill Burgar, asensei Chief Technology Officer. "From learning a skill for the first time, to personal training while practicing, we believe coaching is the missing ingredient in Connected Fitness, and we're now offering it as a set of cross-platform APIs."

The asensei.ai platform includes:

(app)arel: A technology that adds motion capture to everyday sports apparel.

Coaching kit: SDKs to seamlessly connect (app)arel to apps and equipment

Technique library: A dataset of exercises and sport-specific movements, coaching cues, common faults, progressions and regressions.

Blueprints:Template UX and code for common coaching use-cases that accelerate time to market.

Find out more at www.asensei.ai Potenta partners email [email protected] to get onboarded; media email [email protected].

About asensei: Founded in 2014, asensei is democratizing access to world class instruction by offering the easiest way to add technique coaching to any sport, fitness or physical therapy product. For apparel and equipment providers, connected fitness or brick and mortar facilities, asensei strengthens engagement, locks in loyalty and improves retention by turning solo practice into instructional learning, weaving connected coaching into clothing and showing customers measurable progress along their learning path. The asensei.ai technology platform offers everything a brand needs to bring Connected Coaching™ to their customers.

asensei: Practice. Perfected

SOURCE asensei

Related Links

http://www.asensei.ai

