ASES SOLAR 2022: Energy Transition with Economic Justice

Sep 29, 2021, 07:00 ET
BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) believes that a world equitably transitioned to 100% renewable energy is not only possible, but urgently necessary. Through the ASES National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2022 will elevate public, institutional, and governmental awareness of the large role solar energy is playing in the U.S. energy landscape. We must ensure that access to and the benefits from clean energy will be enjoyed by all communities, especially those that have been denied those benefits in the past. ASES now invites you to submit a proposal to present at this year's conference around the theme "Energy Transition with Economic Justice." Submissions will be accepted until November 15, 2021: more details can be found below.
Albuquerque, New Mexico is an ideal location to host this next ASES conference. It is home to the New Mexico Solar Energy Association (NMSEA), ASES's New Mexico Chapter, which is excited to celebrate 50 years of achievements. NMSEA is a nonprofit association dedicated to advancing solar and related arts, sciences, and technologies with special attention to the ecologic, social and economic fabric of the region. NMSEA was founded in 1972 to advocate for self-sufficient communities. The organization's first project was the four-building Sun-dwellings project that highlighted different passive-solar building techniques. Since then, NMSEA has provided platforms for informational exchanges, meetings, publications and technical services as well as the annual Solar Fiesta.
New Mexico has solar roots that go back thousands of years - from the original indigenous Anasazi inhabitants of the Land of Enchantment, to the first solar pioneers both in passive solar adobe homes and photovoltaics at Sandia National Labs and New Mexico State University (NMSU). New Mexico has become a global leader in solar manufacturing of racking and utility scale solar systems with Unirac and Array Technologies. Albuquerque-based SolAreo Technologies also provides more than half of the solar cells that are utilized in outer space. The state is blessed with abundant solar and wind resources and the potential to provide the least expensive renewable-generated electricity in the nation.
The conference theme, "Energy Transition with Economic Justice'', will promote the ASES mission to "accelerate equitable solar adoption and universal sustainable living by educating and building community." The conference will focus on models and tools for negotiating the challenges to advancing renewables by following JEDI (justice, equity, diversity and inclusion) principles.
ASES invites you to submit a proposal for presentation at the next National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2022: Energy Transition with Economic Justice, taking place June 21-24 at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.
Submission Details
We offer a variety of presentation options (see below) for you to share your research, programs, operations, personal actions, visions, etc. These include regular session oral presentations (10-12 minutes), ~switch 5-minute rapid presentations, posters (2-3 minute oral presentation), an interactive outdoor display or a hands-on workshop idea.
The track category is the heading(s) under which your abstract will be reviewed and later accepted or rejected by the SOLAR 2022 Technical Review Committee (TRC). Please fill in all required information and submit your proposal using the online form no later than November 15, 2021.
Track 1: Energy Transformation
- Rooftop Solar
- Utility-Scale Solar
- Community Solar
- Agrivoltaics
- How to Create a Global Just Transition
- Access to Clean Air, Water and Soil
Track 2: Economic Justice
- Value of Decarbonization
- Economic Perspectives
- Public/Private Partnerships
- Economics of Investing in Solar
- Community and Nonprofit Involvement
- Clean Energy Financing - Green Bank Strategies, Green Bonds
Track 3: Energy Policy
- Net Metering and Tariffs Policies
- Does Your Town Have an Energy Plan?
- Climate Agreements and Energy Legislation
- Landlords, Renters, Multifamily and Affordable Housing
- Alternative Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS)/ Renewable Energy Credits (RECs)
- Other Energy Policy
Track 4: Grid Integration and PV Advances
- Smart/Net Meters
- Wind, Solar and Battery
- Battery Storage
- Electrifying Everything
- Bifacial Solar Cells
- Perovskites and Tandems
- Organic Photovoltaics
- Low Cost Manufacturing
- Resource Assessment
- Life Cycle of Solar/PV Recycling
Track 5: Buildings Innovations
- Passive Solar Homes
- Solar Thermal
- Heat Pumps
- Sustainable Building Practices
- Net Zero Buildings
- National Solar Tour Highlights
Track 6: Clean Transportation
- Air and Sea Travel
- Lifecycle of EVs and Batteries
- Transportation Infrastructure
- Charging Stations/Solar Chargers
- Electric Vehicles (EV) - Affordability, Adoption, etc.
- Access to and Development of Transportation Infrastructure
Track 7: Education
- Supporting Young Professionals
- Solar Education in School for K-12
- PV Technologies for all Grade Levels
- Access to Solar for all Socio-Economic Levels
- Retraining Workforces and Compensation - Coal Town to Solar Town
- Education for Solar-Adjacent Professions (Real Estate, Lawyers, Lenders, etc.)
Submit your proposal by November 15, 2021.
