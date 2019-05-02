Asetek - Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Member of the Board of Directors and primary insider of Asetek A/S Erik Damsgaard has on Thursday, May 2, 2019 purchased 10 000 shares in the open market at a price of NOK 34.35 per share. Following the transaction, Erik Damsgaard owns 15 660 Asetek shares.

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

