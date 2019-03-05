OSLO, Norway, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following primary insiders of Asetek A/S ("the "Company") have today acquired shares in the Company for cash in the open market:

André Sloth Eriksen, CEO of the Company has acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of NOK 34.44. Following the transaction, Mr. Eriksen and close associates of him hold a total of 210,186 shares and 467,761 options and warrants in the Company.

Peter Dam Madsen, CFO of the Company has today acquired 4,919 shares at an average price of NOK 32.04 per share. Following the transaction, Mr. Dam Madsen holds a total of 82,506 shares and 202,415 options and warrants in the Company.

John Hamill, COO of the Company has acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of NOK 34.69. Following the transaction, Mr. Hamill holds a total of 89,400 shares and 201,917 options and warrants in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45-2080-7200, E-mail: pdm@asetek.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek---mandatory-notification-of-trades,c2759447

