Asetek - Outcome of Annual General Meeting

AALBORG, Denmark, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S (OSE: ASETEK) today held the annual general meeting at its offices in Aalborg, Denmark. The general meeting took note of the report by the Board of Directors and Management, and the audited annual report for 2018 was approved.

The Nomination Committee reported on its activities during last year. The committee noted that Jim McDonnell was not available for re-election. The proposed candidates were all elected, and the Board of Directors is hereinafter composed of the following:

- Chris J. Christopher

- Jørgen Smidt

- Maria Hjorth

- Erik Damsgaard

- Jukka Pertola

The following were elected to the Nomination Committee and the Committee is hereinafter composed of the following:

- Ib Sønderby

- Claus Berner Møller

- Jørgen Smidt

Following the general meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself with Mr. Jukka Pertola as chairman and Mr. Chris Christopher as vice chairman.

Mr. Ib Sønderby is chairman of the Nomination Committee. Mr. Chris Christopher is chairman of the Audit Committee, and Mr. Jørgen Smidt is chairman of the Compensation Committee.

All proposals were adopted.

The general meeting authorized the Board of Directors to, until the next annual general meeting, to acquire the Company's own shares.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, State Authorized Public Accountants were re-elected as auditors.

For further information, please contact:

André S. Eriksen

Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: +45-2125-7076

e-mail: ceo@asetek.com

Peter Dam Madsen

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45-2080-7200

e-mail: investor.relations@asetek.com

