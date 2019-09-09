AALBORG, Denmark, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S' board of directors has on September 8th, 2019 decided to grant options to key employees in the Company and its subsidiaries. The decision is made in accordance with the Company's remuneration policy.

A total of 494,900 options have been granted to purchase shares at a price of NOK 24.70 per share. The exercise price is established as the share price ("closing price") for the Company's share on the day following the decision to grant the options. The options become exercisable gradually within a period of 4 years and the options will expire 7 years after the initial grant date.

Executive management was granted 167,950 options, and 142,550 options were granted to other management members. Other employees, in the Company's subsidiaries in Denmark, USA and China, were granted a total of 184,400 options.

Obligatory documents filed with the Danish FSA under the EU Market Abuse Regulations are attached to this release.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200

investor.relations@asetek.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek---employee-stock-option-grant,c2899520

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/2899520/1103017.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/2899520/94e43da783e5ba6f.pdf PDM Notification September 2019 Options https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/2899520/bd65a002e4ac4f6a.pdf JHA Notification September 2019 Options https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/2899520/ae1dd212bab0af9b.pdf ASE Notification September 2019 Options

SOURCE Asetek

Related Links

https://www.asetek.com

