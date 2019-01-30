ASETEK - Invitation to Capital Markets Update

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid cooling technology company Asetek is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media to Asetek's Capital Markets Update on Wednesday, March 5, 2019 in Aalborg, Denmark.

The day will give you an update on Asetek's market, strategy, operations, financial development and outlook. Asetek's fourth quarter 2018 results as well as the annual report 2018 will be released the same day and discussed at the event. The presentations will be given in English.

Please join us on Tuesday, March 5 from 12:00-15:30 starting with a light lunch. A detailed program will be announced within due course.

Location

Asetek A/S

Assensvej 2, 9220 Aalborg East

Denmark

(approximately 25 minutes drive from Aalborg Airport)

Registration

Please register by emailing investor.relations@asetek.com and letting us know if you are joining in person. Please provide your name, company and contact information.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45-2080-7200

Email: investor.relations@asetek.com

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

