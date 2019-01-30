ASETEK - Invitation to Capital Markets Update

News provided by

Asetek

Feb 20, 2019, 05:53 ET

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid cooling technology company Asetek is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media to Asetek's Capital Markets Update on Wednesday, March 5, 2019 in Aalborg, Denmark. 

The day will give you an update on Asetek's market, strategy, operations, financial development and outlook. Asetek's fourth quarter 2018 results as well as the annual report 2018 will be released the same day and discussed at the event. The presentations will be given in English.

Please join us on Tuesday, March 5 from 12:00-15:30 starting with a light lunch. A detailed program will be announced within due course.

Location

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2, 9220 Aalborg East
Denmark
(approximately 25 minutes drive from Aalborg Airport) 

Registration 

Please register by emailing investor.relations@asetek.com and letting us know if you are joining in person. Please provide your name, company and contact information.   

For further information, please contact: 

Peter Dam Madsen
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45-2080-7200
Email: investor.relations@asetek.com 

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek---invitation-to-capital-markets-update,c2744707

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Asetek

Also from this source

Jan 30, 2019, 09:12 ET Asetek Delivers All-In-One Liquid Cooler to Support High Wattage...

Jan 28, 2019, 04:00 ET Asetek Receives Order for New HPC Cluster...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

ASETEK - Invitation to Capital Markets Update

News provided by

Asetek

Feb 20, 2019, 05:53 ET