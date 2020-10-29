OSLO, Norway, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today an Extraordinary General Meeting of Asetek A/S (the "Company") was held at 9:30 AM CET at the Company's headquarter, Assensvej 2, DK-9220 Aalborg East, Denmark.

The proposals as stated in the notice were all adopted.

Further information is available at www.asetek.com.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200

e-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek---outcome-of-extraordinary-general-meeting,c3227801

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Asetek