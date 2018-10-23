Asetek - Q3 2018: Hardware Enthusiasts and Gamers Drive Growth

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek reported revenue of $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared with $17.7 million, which was a Q3 record level in 2017. The change from prior year reflects lower data center revenue partly offset by growth in desktop revenue driven by higher ASP in the do-it-yourself (DIY) market. Revenue in the first nine months amounted to a record $50.8 million, representing growth of 26% compared with the same period of 2017 and reflects increased desktop DIY shipments in 2018.

"The increasing gaming population and need for reliable CPU and GPU performance provide a strong long-term outlook for our desktop business. Our desktop partners continue to launch new, innovative products using Asetek's liquid cooling technology, driving growth in DIY sales", said Andre Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek.

EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation expense was $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared with EBITDA adjusted of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2017. First nine months 2018 EBITDA adjusted was $6.8 million, compared to $4.8 million for the first nine months of 2017.

Desktop revenue was $16.1 million, a third-quarter record level and an increase of 3% from the same period of 2017. Nine-month revenue was $47.6 million, an increase of 29% from the first nine months of 2017. Operating profit from the desktop segment was $5.4 million for the third quarter and $15.3 million for the first nine months, both reflecting improvement over the respective periods of 2017, due to growth in DIY sales.

During the quarter Asetek announced that its major desktop partner, Corsair, launched the new Hydro Series H100i PRO liquid cooler, joining the H150i PRO and H115i PRO coolers previously launched at CES2018. The PRO family of liquid coolers are powered by Asetek's new Generation 6 technology, providing even quieter, higher performance cooling than the prior generation.

Data center revenue was $1.3 million in the third quarter, compared with $2.0 million in the same period of 2017. Revenue in the first nine months of 2018 totaled $3.2 million, compared with $3.5 million in the same period of 2017. Operating loss from the data center segment was $1.4 million for the third quarter and $5.7 million for the first nine months of 2018. This compares with losses of $1.6 million and $5.0 million in 2017, respectively. Continued variability of data center operating results is expected while the Company secures new OEM partners and growth of end-user adoption through existing OEM partners.

Through partnerships with data center OEMs, the company is growing its end-user adoption with technology deployed to new HPC installations. In the third quarter, Asetek announced a new order from its data center partner Fujitsu, to provide Rack CDU™ liquid cooling for a global industrial customer in Asia. The installation will include 22 racks populated by compute nodes using Asetek's Direct-to-Chip™ heat capture technology.

Asetek maintained its desktop revenue expectation of growth between 15% and 25% over 2017. Revenue outlook for the data center business was revised to now expecting a slight decline, from previously being level with 2017, due to customer delay of a large order that was expected in the fourth quarter.

About Asetek:

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

