Asetek Announces the Final Round of Gameplay in the Danish CoolNation Masters CS:GO Video Gaming Tournament

AALBORG, Denmark, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that the Danish CoolNation Masters will reach its final round of online gameplay this weekend. Its been an intense gaming tournament with some amazing moments and clutch plays from our participants. Come this Friday, finalists in the CoolNation Masters Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament will battle it out live at the all new eSports Academy studio and training center at Asetek headquarters in Aalborg, Denmark.

After seven rounds of competitive play, including quarter finals and semifinals, we're down to two teams competing for top prizes, Rydhave Efterskole and DoubleGUAT. Besides bragging rights, members of the victorious team will each walk away with an EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Hybrid Cooled Graphics Card. All finalists team members will receive Asetek CPU liquid coolers and Asetek-branded swag.

"By hosting the CoolNation Masters tournament, we're connecting with eSports athletes, gamers and enthusiasts in a meaningful way,"said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "All rigs in the Asetek eSports academy are cooled by Asetek liquid cooling technology enabling serious overclocking capability, when it matters most - the final stage of play."

For more than 20 years, premier thermal solutions from Asetek have been cooling processors around the globe. The Company's all-in-one liquid coolers can be found in high-end gaming PCs and official eSports tournament machines. Asetek invented the sealed-loop liquid cooler and continues to innovate to improve high-performance systems.

To join our community of gamers and enthusiasts and read updates on the tournament, visit https://www.coolnation.com. To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit https://www.asetek.com.

