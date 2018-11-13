Asetek A/S - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 14 January 2019
Proposal to elect Ms. Maria Hjorth to board of directors
The Board of Directors of Asetek A/S hereby gives notice of extraordinary general meeting to be held on 14 January 2019 at 10:00 AM in Aalborg, Denmark.
The purpose of the meeting is to seek the election of Ms. Maria Hjorth to the board of directors.
The notice convening the general meeting, the agenda and the full text of the proposal can be downloaded from [link].
On the day of the notice of the extraordinary general meeting there are 25,784,841 shares and 25,784,841 voting rights in Asetek A/S.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45-2080-7200
e-mail: investor.relations@asetek.com
