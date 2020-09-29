Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

Sep 29, 2020, 13:40 ET

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and  ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

                                   

                                   

Trading day

                                   

Number of shares bought back

                                   

Average purchase price (NOK)

                                   

 

Amount  (USD)                                

                                   

Total, latest announcement

 

632,260

 

62.8774

 

 

4,274,851.10

                                   

88:

                                   

21 September 2020

3,748

 

83.4822

 

 

33,604.52

                                   

89:

                                   

22 September 2020

4,857

 

84.8747

 

 

44,232.97

                                   

90:

                                   

23 September 2020

4,964

 

89.0026

 

 

46,875.93

                                   

91:

                                   

24 September 2020

6,000

 

89.4072

 

 

55,951.03

                                   

92:

                                   

25 September 2020

4,800

 

86.2890

 

 

43,158.31

                                   

Total accumulated over week

39/2020

 

24,369

 

86.8959

 

 

223,822.75

                                   

Total accumulated during the
share buy-back programme

656,629

 

63.7688

 

 

4,498,673.85






With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 834,247 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.06% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme. 

The programme is hereby concluded.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark

