Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back Average purchase price (NOK) Amount (USD) Total, latest announcement

632,260 62.8774 4,274,851.10 88: 21 September 2020 3,748 83.4822 33,604.52 89: 22 September 2020 4,857 84.8747 44,232.97 90: 23 September 2020 4,964 89.0026 46,875.93 91: 24 September 2020 6,000 89.4072 55,951.03 92: 25 September 2020 4,800 86.2890 43,158.31 Total accumulated over week 39/2020 24,369 86.8959 223,822.75 Total accumulated during the

share buy-back programme 656,629 63.7688 4,498,673.85













With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 834,247 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.06% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

The programme is hereby concluded.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

Asetek A/S

Assensvej 2

DK-9220 Aalborg East

Denmark

