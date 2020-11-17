Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the 'Safe Harbour Method'

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average purchase price (NOK) Amount (USD) Total, latest announcement 61,412 78.3352 514,949.91 12: 9 November 2020 4,585 83.3404 42,223.79 13: 10 November 2020 2,637 80.5765 23,542.81 14: 11 November 2020 4,926 83.9639 45,579.40 15: 12 November 2020 4,933 83.4615 45,247.54 16: 13 November 2020 6,000 83.2320 54,533.61 Total accumulated over week 46/2020 23,081 83.1554 211,127.15 Total accumulated during the

share buy-back programme 84,493 79.6519 726,077.05

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 918,740 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.48% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

Asetek A/S

Assensvej 2

DK-9220 Aalborg East

Denmark

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-a-s-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordanc,c3238975

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3238975/1336429.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/3238975/883cb023a315061a.pdf Week 46

SOURCE Asetek