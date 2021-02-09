Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

Feb 09, 2021, 17:03 ET

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



                                   

Trading day

Number of shares bought back

                                   

Average purchase price (NOK)

                                   

Amount (USD)

                                               

                                   

Total, latest announcement

253,784

 

96.8954

 

2,784,196.94

 

                                   

68:

                                   

1 February 2021

 

5,000

 

109.1034

 

63,389.08

 

                                   

69:

                                   

2 February 2021

 

4,500

 

109.6041

 

57,164.02

 

                                   

70:

                                   

3 February 2021

 

4,297

 

108.8193

 

54,381.48

 

                                   

71:

                                   

4 February 2021

 

4,000

 

107.3903

 

49,657.27

 

                                   

72:

                                   

5 February 2021

 

4,000

 

111.8271

 

52,379.81

 

                                   

Total accumulated over week 5/2021

21,797

 

109.3362

 

276,971.66

 

                                   

Total accumulated during the
                                    share buy-back programme

275,581

 

97.8794

 

3,061,168.60

 

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 1,109,828 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.14% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark

