Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

Asetek

Feb 23, 2021, 15:50 ET

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



                                   

Trading day

Number of shares
bought back

Average purchase
price (NOK)

Amount (USD) 

                                   

Total, latest announcement

296,081

98.6359

3,324,472.69

                                   

78:

                                   

15 February 2021

 

2,882

 

107.4945

 

36,866.10

                                   

79:

                                   

16 February 2021

 

4,000

 

108.4276

 

51,394.68

                                   

80:

                                   

17 February 2021

 

3,500

 

112.5951

 

46,304.73

                                   

81:

                                   

18 February 2021

 

4,000

 

112.8759

 

53,232.27

                                   

82:

                                   

19 February 2021

 

4,000

 

111.8473

 

53,015.62

                                   

Total accumulated over week 7/2021

18,382

 

110.7869

 

240,813.41

Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme

314,463

99.3462

3,565,286.10

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 1,148,710 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.29% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark

