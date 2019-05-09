Asetek Gen6 Liquid Cooling Technology Powers Ultra High-End GPU Hybrid Cooler from EVGA

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that its latest generation of liquid cooling technology powers EVGA's new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti K|NGP|N Hybrid GPU cooler. This is the ultimate solution for hardcore gamers and enthusiasts. Asetek's sixth generation (Gen6) liquid cooling technology enables extreme performance with minimal noise, to provide targeted cooling of ultra high-end GPUs to ensure advanced overclocking capabilities.

In developing the all-in-one RTX 2080 Ti K|NGP|N Hybrid GPU Cooler, Asetek and EVGA worked together to create a plug & play cooling solution that would support GeForce RTX graphics cards powered by NVIDIA Turing™ GPU architecture. The new flagship GPU is equipped with a 240mm radiator that is 30mm thick for robust heat dissipation. The EVGA 20-Series Hybrid cooling allows for independently controlled VRM and radiator fans with Precision X1. The 2080 Ti K|NGP|N Hybrid features a Hydro Dynamic Bearing fan to cool the VRM and provide lower noise and a longer lifespan. The VRM and memory cooling is separated from the GPU, allowing for the lowest GPU temperatures and efficient VRM and memory cooling. In addition, the new fan blades, rotational direction, and hub are designed for quiet and efficient operation. Vital GPU data can be displayed on the card's OLED screen, for added style and at-a-glance performance monitoring.

"The K|NGP|N is synonymous with bleeding edge performance and extreme overclocking potential," said Jacob Freeman, Global Product Management Director at EVGA. "For the first time ever on a K|NGP|N card, we are using a HYBRID solution with an Asetek Gen6 pump which enables the lowest temps on any K|NGP|N card to date."

"With Asetek's Gen6 liquid coolers powering EVGA's new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid GPU Cooler, gamers and DIY enthusiasts get it all – extreme performance combined with silent operation with plenty of room for overclocking," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "We're thrilled to see EVGA expand its Asetek-based RTX 2080 Ti Hybrid Cooler series. High-end GPUs are often the most exciting component for gamers and this is the cream of the crop."

