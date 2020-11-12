Asetek Liquid Cooled Supermicro Servers Installed in New HPC Cluster at Lawrence Livermore National Labs

AALBORG, Denmark, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the leader in flexible, reliable and proven liquid cooling for high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that its Direct-to-Chip (D2C) liquid cooling technology was utilized by Supermicro in a new high-performance computing cluster at Lawrence Livermore National Labs (LLNL). The integration of Asetek liquid cooling solutions enables the deployment of high wattage processors in high density configurations to support the compute-intensive workloads critical for science and technology research.

The deployment of 26 racks and more than 1500 compute nodes was installed by Supermicro and includes Asetek Direct-to-Chip (D2C) liquid cooling loops and Asetek InRackCDUs to transfer the heat captured from the nodes to facilities liquid. Asetek InRackCDU is a warm water-cooling distribution unit capable of providing up to 80kW of cooling capacity to enable deployment of high wattage processors in clusters with high interconnect densities. InRackCDU uses warm water up to 45°C (113°F), eliminating the need for expensive and inefficient chillers.

"The new HPC cluster at LLNL was customized to support advanced computationally intensive workloads for pioneering experimentation and analysis," said Vik Malyala, senior vice president, FAE and Business Development, Supermicro. "By providing an integrated rack system with Asetek liquid cooling, we were able to maximize efficiency and performance of the cluster as well extend our leadership in green computing."

"We are thrilled to see the deployment of Supermicro's integrated rack system with Asetek liquid cooling in a new HPC cluster at Lawrence Livermore National Labs," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "In this time when research is so critical, Supermicro is enabling compute performance and datacenter efficiency by providing the industry's most comprehensive liquid cooling offering for AI and HPC data centers."

