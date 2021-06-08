Asetek Liquid Cooling Technology Powers NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti GPU Cooler From ASUS ROG

AALBORG, Denmark, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that that its high performance liquid cooling technology is powering the new liquid cooled NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti graphics card introduced by ASUS. The ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti enables higher overclocking frequencies, silent operation and flawless frame pacing for extreme performance and killer game play in today's most demanding AAA titles.

Top end NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti solutions require considerable power, with a new 400W thermal design power (TDP). Increased power means increased heat, so ASUS and Asetek worked together to develop a purpose-built liquid cooling solution specifically designed to manage this added thermal load and enable peak performance for prolonged binge-gaming sessions.

The ROG Strix LC 240mm radiator GPU cooler incorporates a newly designed cold plate with an optimized fin area for NVIDIA® Ampere architecture cards, plus an enlarged area to cool the surrounding VRAM. The durable tube structure offers ample flexibility for easy tube routing to enable a sleek build, and the aluminum radiator provides peak heat dissipation and includes two 120mm ARGB fans. Built for the long haul, the AIO keeps the card operating well below the thermal threshold while under load, to sustain smooth operation, and extends the life of the GPU components due to the reduced thermal stress.

"When designing the ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti graphics card, the decision to partner with Asetek was an obvious one given their expertise. Flawless system operation helps drive game immersion and proper thermal management is at the heart of that," said David Yang, Senior Director at ASUS. "Our ROG Strix LC 240mm radiator GPU cooler does just that, while being virtually silent and enabling personalization with ARGB lighting on the fans."

"Thermal management is key to get the most out of NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti graphics cards," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "We are thrilled that once again ASUS turned to Asetek for the liquid cooling expertise and innovation that ASUS's customers have come to expect for the ROG line of products."

