Asetek Presents Second Quarter 2020 Results on Wednesday, 12 August

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, 12 August at 10:30 AM CEST.

CEO André Sloth Eriksen and CFO Peter Dam Madsen will present the Company's results at 11:30 AM CEST and invites investors, analysts and media to join the presentation. The presentation is expected to last up to one hour, including Q&A, and can be followed via live webcast or conference call.

Webcast - audio and slide presentation:

Please join the results webcast via the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wdjy2yyg

Conference call - audio only:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior using the phone numbers and confirmation code below:

Copenhagen, Denmark +45 3272 8042 Oslo, Norway +47 2396 0264 London, United Kingdom +44 (0) 8445 7188 92 Paris, France +33 (0) 1767 00794 New York, United States of America +1 631 5107 495 Confirmation Code 5081646

The second quarter report and presentation will also be made available online at www.asetek.com and www.newsweb.no, as well as through news agencies.

A recorded version of the presentation will be made available at www.asetek.com approximately two hours after the presentation has concluded.

Q&A: The conference call lines will be opened for participants to ask question at the end of the presentation. Questions can also be submitted through the online webcast during the presentation.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Madsen

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45-2080-7200

[email protected]

About Asetek:

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

