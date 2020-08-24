Asetek Receives Order for New HPC Installation from Existing Global Data Center OEM Partner

AALBORG, Denmark, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek today announced a new order from a current HPC OEM partner for a new, high-density cluster, for an undisclosed end customer.

The order value is approximately USD 750,000 depending on final configuration, with delivery expected to be completed in Q4 2020. Annual group revenue guidance remains unchanged.

"We are pleased to continue to partner with this OEM to bring computationally intensive HPC solutions to the marketplace. The selection of an Asetek-based solution is affirmation of how Asetek's flexible and reliable solutions enable the deployment of high wattage processors in high density configurations," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek.

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

