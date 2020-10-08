Asetek Receives Order from Existing Global Data Center OEM Partner

AALBORG, Denmark, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek today announced a new order from a current HPC OEM partner. The order value is approximately USD 600,000 depending on final configuration. Shipments are anticipated to commence late this year and conclude early next year.

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

