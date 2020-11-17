Asetek Receives Orders from Existing Global Data Center OEM

AALBORG, Denmark, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek today announced two new orders from a current Global HPC OEM. The orders total approximately USD 600,000 depending on final order details, with delivery in Q1 2021.

This is the 12th Data Center order announced this year, representing an aggregated value of USD 6.9 million.

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

