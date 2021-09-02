ASF Hosts Webinar Series to Offer Gym Owners a Fitness Business Technology Guide

It's more important than ever for fitness business owners to think strategically about why and how they deploy tech. Tweet this

Each hour-long session begins at 2 p.m. ET and focuses on key pillars of consideration to maximize a technology investment:

Mindset with special guest Jarrod Saracoo, COO, World Gym International, Sept. 14 - How business leaders see the world has a great bearing on adopting new technologies, changing business models, innovating, and competing effectively.

User Experience , Sept. 28 - From what you deliver in your gym, to what members experience online, and more; designing and defining what user experience your fitness business intends to deliver is key to success.

New Economics , Oct. 28 - Having a sustainable fitness business is essential to long-term competitiveness. Learn what performance indicators to measure and what are key indicators for success at your club.

, - Having a sustainable fitness business is essential to long-term competitiveness. Learn what performance indicators to measure and what are key indicators for success at your club. Execution Engines, Nov. 9 - Explore how the execution engines of data collection, software platform and human capital impact business success.

The series is hosted by Bryan O'Rourke, experienced CEO, strategist, investor, board member, and advisor. His network of associates and partners have a track record of growing brands large and small in a wide range of industries. O'Rourke's current focus is on fitness and wellness businesses, and he serves as president FIT-C, a nonprofit driving innovation and collaboration in the fitness space.

"With technology becoming a bigger part of the fitness ecosystem, it is more important than ever for fitness business owners and operators to think strategically about what, why, and how they want to deploy tech," says O'Rourke. "I hope these webinars help professionals understand best practices and the best approach."

"Making the Most of Your Fitness Tech Strategy" is offered for gym owners and managers across the United States. Learn more at

https://pages.asfpaymentsolutions.com/fitnesstechstrategy/ .

