ASH Announces 2020 Honorific Award Recipients

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Hematology (ASH) congratulates this year's recipients of the Honorific Awards, the Society's most prestigious awards which recognize hematologists who have made significant contributions to the field.

This year's Honorific Award recipients are an international group of pioneering scientists, innovative clinicians, and selfless mentors who have advanced hematology through a variety of vital contributions, from foundational insights into stem cell regulation and the genetic signatures of cancer and inherited blood diseases, to implementing health system-wide programs to increase the diversity of the workforce and foster environments that support future generations of hematologists.

"We recognize this year's diverse group of Honorific Award recipients for their outstanding contributions to hematology through patient care, research, and mentorship," said ASH President Stephanie Lee, MD, MPH, of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. "Each year the Society honors individuals who represent some of the most talented, inspirational leaders in our field who have advanced the science and practice of hematology and paved the way for so many others."

The 2020 Honorific Awards recipients are:

Mohandas Narla, DSc, New York Blood Center

Wallace H. Coulter Award for Lifetime Achievement in Hematology

Ari Melnick, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine

Courtney DiNardo, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Ernest Beutler Lecture and Prize

Adolfo Ferrando, MD, PhD, Columbia University Institute for Cancer Genetics

William Dameshek Prize

Toshio Suda, MD, PhD, National University of Singapore and the International Research Center for Medical Sciences, Kumamoto University

E. Donnall Thomas Lecture and Prize

Michelle Le Beau, PhD, University of Chicago and the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center

Maria Domenica Cappellini, MD, University of Milan

Henry M. Stratton Medal

Judith Gasson, PhD, University of California, Los Angeles

Wendy Stock, MD, University of Chicago

Mentor Awards

Edward J. Benz, Jr., MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School

Leadership in Promoting Diversity

The awards will be presented during the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting, December 5-8, 2020.

The American Society of Hematology (ASH) (www.hematology.org) is the world's largest professional society of hematologists dedicated to furthering the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disorders affecting the blood. For more than 60 years, the Society has led the development of hematology as a discipline by promoting research, patient care, education, training, and advocacy in hematology. ASH publishes Blood (www.bloodjournal.org), the most cited peer-reviewed publication in the field, and Blood Advances (www.bloodadvances.org), an online, peer-reviewed open-access journal.

SOURCE American Society of Hematology

