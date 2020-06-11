AshBritt Launches Innovative Hurricane Preparedness Campaign

MIAMI, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AshBritt Environmental is proud to support local public radio stations WLRN and Houston Public Media via launching a hurricane preparedness campaign in South Florida and the Greater Houston Area and select local jurisdictions. The campaign is to remind the community and small businesses that now is the time to prepare for the 2020 Hurricane Season which officially began on June 1st. Local businesses are also invited to learn more about partnering with AshBritt to aid in their community's recovery. The ads direct the community and businesses to AshBritt.com for resources on preparedness and partnerships.