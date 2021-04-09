Ashbusters Chimney Expands Into Milwaukee Wisconsin

OAK CREEK, Wis., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashbusters Chimney and Fireplace, one of the largest full service Chimney and Fireplace companies in the country, is expanding into Milwaukee WI effective June 1, 2021. Established in 1985 in Nashville, TN, Ashbusters currently operates in Nashville, TN, Knoxville, TN, and Charleston, South Carolina.

"As a Wisconsin Native, I am not only excited about the opportunity to serve homeowners, but also excited to be bringing very high-paying trades jobs to South-eastern Wisconsin with great benefits and retirement plans," said Kent Wessley, Chief Operating Officer. "Wisconsin has been on our radar for a couple years, and is part of our strategic growth plan as we continue to expand our geographic footprint from the South East, into the Midwest, and beyond."

Ashbusters, founded by Mark Stoner, began as a 1 man chimney sweep business in 1985, and has grown into a leader in the country of construction, repair and maintenance of fireplaces and chimneys. In 2020, Ashbusters was named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country by INC Magazine. Please visit us at: Ashbusters.net, or contact us at 615-459-2546.

