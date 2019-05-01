Asheen Phansey Named Babson College Director of Sustainability

WELLESLEY, Mass., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Babson College Adjunct Professor and corporate sustainability professional Asheen Phansey MBA'08 plans to bridge numerous initiatives into a systematic strategy and vision in his new role as Babson's Director of Sustainability .

Phansey earned his undergraduate degree in engineering and graduated from Babson with an MBA degree in 2008. As a student, he helped establish Babson's first sustainability conference, and later the Babson Alumni Green Forum, which "served as a networking and professional development forum for its members."

Since then, he has worked in corporate sustainability at Dassault Systèmes. He also created and has taught two courses in entrepreneurship (Sustainable Entrepreneurship) and marketing (Intro to Green Marketing).

Phansey says his passion for sustainability goes back to his days as a Boy Scout, and also runs through his experiences of traveling across different cultures.

In recent years, Babson has undertaken several sustainability initiatives. In 2008, Babson became a signatory of the American College and University Presidents' Climate Commitment. Two years later, Babson opened its sustainability office to support, enhance, and coordinate such efforts.

On campus, Babson has added bottle-filling stations and electric vehicle chargers. Multiple buildings also are LEED certified . Many of Babson's leading faculty also have worked to integrate sustainability into the undergraduate and graduate curriculum.

Phansey will work to integrate these initiatives into a strategy and vision.

"My job is not to create, but harness the existing energy and momentum into a common direction," he said. "I'd like to put Babson on the map as one of the leading institutions for sustainability just as it is for entrepreneurship."

"The entrepreneurial spirit here is very evident in everything that happens on campus," Phansey added. "That's something the world really needs."

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds (r). The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action (r) as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

Media Contacts: Michael Chmura

Public Relations Director

mchmura@babson.edu

Phone: 781-239-4549

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise™. For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

SOURCE Babson College

Related Links

http://www.babson.edu

