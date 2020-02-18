Asheville Urological Associates Now Offers Innovative Rezūm™ Water Vapor Therapy to Treat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), or Enlarged Prostate

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asheville Urological Associates today announced it has added a new treatment option, Rezūm™ Water Vapor Therapy — a minimally invasive in-office procedure for men looking to treat their benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), not just the symptoms. Rezūm Therapy uses natural water vapor to reduce the size of the prostate and provide lasting symptom relief from BPH without invasive surgery or the potential side effects of prescription drugs.1

BPH can cause frequent or urgent urination, a weak or interrupted urine stream, and the need to get up several times a night to urinate. It affects about 50% of men by age 60, and 90% of men by age 85.2 "As many men get older, their prostate gland enlarges, which may squeeze the urethra and obstruct the flow of urine," said Dr. Andrew Franklin, Urologist at Asheville Urological Associates. "Some minimally invasive procedures may only treat BPH symptoms, not the underlying condition.

What's great about Rezūm Therapy is that it does not require general anesthesia, and helps most men see symptom improvement within a few weeks.3* Patients typically return to regular activities within a few days after treatment.3*"

During Rezūm Therapy, which takes place during one short office visit, natural water vapor is released throughout the targeted prostate tissue. When the steam contacts the tissue and turns back into water, it releases energy, killing the excess prostate cells that squeeze the urethra. Over time, the body's natural healing response absorbs the dead cells and shrinks the prostate. With the extra tissue removed, the urethra opens, reducing BPH symptoms.

Rezūm Therapy has undergone extensive clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the treatment.1 It is now included in the American Urological Association's BPH treatment guidelines and has four-year follow-up data showing its ability to treat prostates with hyperplasia of the central zone, lateral lobe and/or median lobe.3

Rezūm Therapy is currently being used in many leading urology practices throughout the United States and around the world. To date, more than 55,000 patients have been successfully treated with Rezūm Therapy.4

For more information, visit ashevilleurological.com or Rezum.com.

