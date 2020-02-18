Ashford Announces Date Change for the Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today announced that it has changed the date of its previously announced earnings release and conference call. The Company will now report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, March 3, 2020, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13697613.

The live broadcast of Ashford's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ashfordinc.com on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

