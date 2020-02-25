Ashford Trust Reports Fourth Quarter And Year End 2019 Results

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of December 31, 2019 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 with the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

Invests predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels

Targets moderate leverage levels to enhance equity returns

Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure

Targets cash and cash equivalents at a level of 25 - 35% of total equity market capitalization for the purposes of:

working capital needs at property and corporate levels;





providing a hedge in the event of uncertain economic times; and





being prepared to pursue accretive investments or stock buybacks as those opportunities arise

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $38.8 million or $0.39 per diluted share for the quarter. For the full year of 2019, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $156.2 million or $1.58 per diluted share.

or per diluted share for the quarter. For the full year of 2019, net loss attributable to common stockholders was or per diluted share. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 0.7% to $119.04 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation increased 1.2% to $118.97 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Comparable Total RevPAR for all hotels increased 1.3% during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDAre was $89.1 million for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDAre for the full year of 2019 was $425.0 million .

for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDAre for the full year of 2019 was . Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.22 per diluted share for the quarter, an increase of 22% over the prior-year quarter. For the full year of 2019, AFFO per diluted share was $1.22 .

per diluted share for the quarter, an increase of 22% over the prior-year quarter. For the full year of 2019, AFFO per diluted share was . During the quarter, the Company sold 393,077 shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford") common stock to Ashford for proceeds of approximately $11.8 million . Additionally, during the quarter, the Company distributed its remaining 205,086 shares of Ashford common stock on a pro-rata basis to its common shareholders and unitholders.

. Additionally, during the quarter, the Company distributed its remaining 205,086 shares of Ashford common stock on a pro-rata basis to its common shareholders and unitholders. During the quarter, the Company entered into a new franchise agreement for the Hilton Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria, Virginia that transitioned the hotel from being Hilton-managed to being managed by Remington Hotels.

that transitioned the hotel from being Hilton-managed to being managed by Remington Hotels. During the quarter, the Company entered into a new franchise agreement with Marriott International to convert the Crowne Plaza La Concha Key West Hotel in Key West, Florida to an Autograph Collection property.

to an Autograph Collection property. During the quarter, the Company announced it had sold the parking lot adjacent to the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida for $17.5 million to be paid over time.

for to be paid over time. During the quarter, the Company announced the sale of the 102-room SpringHill Suites Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida for $11.2 million ( $109,000 per key).

for ( per key). During the quarter, the Company amended and extended its mortgage loan for the 140-room Hotel Indigo Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia .

. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company refinanced its mortgage loan for the 226-room Le Pavillon Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana .

. Capex invested during the quarter was $37.5 million , bringing the total capex invested for the full year to $159.2 million .

CONVERSION OF THE HILTON ALEXANDRIA TO A FRANCHISED PROPERTY

On October 3, 2019, the Company announced that it entered into a new franchise agreement for the 252-room Hilton Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria, Virginia that it acquired in June 2018. Under the new franchise agreement, the hotel transitioned from being Hilton-managed to being managed by Remington Hotels. The management conversion was effective on October 1, 2019 and did not require a Property Improvement Plan ("PIP").

CONVERSION OF CROWNE PLAZA KEY WEST TO AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION

On October 3, 2019, the Company announced it entered into a new franchise agreement with Marriott International ("Marriott") to convert the Crowne Plaza La Concha Key West Hotel in Key West, Florida to an Autograph Collection property. The 160-room hotel is ideally located on Duval Street in the heart of Old Town Key West within walking distance of major attractions, shopping, entertainment, and nightlife.

The agreement with Marriott calls for the hotel to be converted to an Autograph Collection property by July 1, 2022, pursuant to a conversion PIP that is currently estimated to be $13.7 million, approximately $7.8 million of which is incremental. The PIP includes updates to the exterior, guestrooms, guest bathrooms, corridors, lobby, restaurant, lounge, pool, and meeting space. The conversion will create a distinctive style for the hotel that is commensurate with the upper upscale/luxury Autograph product. Post-conversion, Remington Hotels will continue to manage the property. The Company believes that post-conversion, the new Autograph property should realize a RevPAR premium to the current hotel and that its incremental investment should yield an approximate 19% unlevered internal rate of return.

SALE OF PARKING LOT AT HILTON ST. PETERSBURG

On October 15, 2019, the Company announced the sale of a 1.65-acre (72,068 square foot) parking lot adjacent to the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida for total consideration of $17.5 million to be paid over time. The lot was sold to a Florida-based company and will be developed into a 35-story condominium tower and parking garage. As part of the agreement, following project completion, the Company will have ownership rights to 205 covered parking spaces in the new parking garage for use by Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront guests. The first payment tranche resulted in approximately $8.0 million of debt paydown.

SALE OF SPRINGHILL SUITES JACKSONVILLE

On December 4, 2019, the Company announced the sale of the 102-room SpringHill Suites Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida for $11.2 million ($109,000 per key). The sales price, inclusive of buyer's estimated capex of $2.5 million, represents a trailing twelve-month cap rate of 5.9% on net operating income and a 14.3x Hotel EBITDA multiple as of October 31, 2019.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At December 31, 2019, the Company had total mortgage loans of $4.1 billion with a blended average interest rate of 5.1% and a weighted average maturity of 4.8 years assuming full extension of the loans.

On October 2, 2019, the Company announced a stock purchase agreement with Ashford under which Ashford purchased 393,077 shares of its common stock for $30 per share, resulting in total proceeds of approximately $11.8 million to the Company. The purchase price reflected a premium of approximately 20% based on the closing price of Ashford common stock on October 1, 2019. Due to the parameters of the private letter ruling from the Internal Revenue Service received by the Company, Ashford was only able to acquire the shares held by the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries. Additionally, on November 5, 2019, the Company distributed its remaining 205,086 shares of Ashford common stock to its common shareholders and unitholders through a pro-rata, taxable dividend.

During the quarter, the Company amended and extended its mortgage loan for the 140-room Hotel Indigo Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia, which had an existing outstanding balance of $16.0 million, a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 2.90%, and a final maturity date in May 2022. The amended, non-recourse loan totals $16.1 million and has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only for the initial term with 1% annual amortization payments during the extension periods. The loan provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 2.25%.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company refinanced its mortgage loan for the 226-room Le Pavillon Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana, which had an existing outstanding balance of approximately $43.8 million, a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 5.10%, and a final maturity date in June 2020. The new, non-recourse loan totals $37 million and has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 3.40%.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR

As of December 31, 2019, the portfolio consisted of 117 hotels. During the fourth quarter of 2019, 113 of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 117 hotels), and comparable not under renovation basis (113 hotels), is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio. Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.

Comparable RevPAR increased 0.7 % to $119.04 for all hotels on a 0.9% increase in ADR and a 0.1% decrease in occupancy.

for all hotels on a 0.9% increase in ADR and a 0.1% decrease in occupancy. Comparable RevPAR increased 1.2% to $118.97 for all hotels not under renovation on a 1.0% increase in ADR and a 0.1% increase in occupancy.

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS

The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time, so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin. The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the 117 hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

On December 5, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019, payable on January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019.

"During 2019, we continued to benefit from the operational and financial advantages of our high-quality, well-diversified portfolio of hotels," commented Douglas A. Kessler, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on maximizing the value of our assets and continue to pursue proactive, value-added initiatives that we believe will enhance shareholder returns. Consistent with our strategy, during the quarter, we announced the planned conversion of the Hilton Alexandria to a franchised property and the upbranding of the Crowne Plaza La Concha Key West Hotel to an Autograph Collection property. Both transactions are excellent examples of how we unlock embedded value in our portfolio. Additionally, disciplined capital recycling remains an important component of our strategy. In the quarter, we sold the SpringHill Suites Jacksonville at a very attractive cap rate compared to our current market valuation and also completed a strategic land parcel sale that allowed us to lower our leverage while simultaneously improve the parking facilities at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel. Looking ahead, we are committed to optimizing the performance of our portfolio and pursuing value-added initiatives that we believe will enhance returns for our shareholders."

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities regulations. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Trust's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: general conditions of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions, and manage our planned growth, and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Investments in hotel properties, net $ 4,108,443



$ 4,105,219

Cash and cash equivalents 262,636



319,210

Restricted cash 135,571



120,602

Marketable securities 14,591



21,816

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $698 and $485, respectively 39,638



37,060

Inventories 4,346



4,224

Notes receivable 7,709



—

Investment in Ashford Inc. —



1,896

Investment in OpenKey 2,829



2,593

Deferred costs, net 2,897



3,449

Prepaid expenses 21,886



19,982

Derivative assets, net 1,691



2,396

Operating lease right-of-use assets 49,995



—

Other assets 17,932



15,923

Intangible assets, net 797



9,824

Due from related parties, net 3,019



—

Due from third-party hotel managers 17,368



21,760

Total assets $ 4,691,348



$ 4,685,954









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Indebtedness, net $ 4,106,518



$ 3,927,266

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 134,341



136,757

Dividends and distributions payable 20,849



26,794

Due to Ashford Inc., net 6,570



23,034

Due to related parties, net —



1,477

Due to third-party hotel managers 2,509



2,529

Intangible liabilities, net 2,337



15,483

Operating lease liabilities 53,270



—

Derivative liabilities, net 42



50

Other liabilities 25,776



18,716 Total liabilities 4,352,212



4,152,106







Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 69,870



80,743 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized :





Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock 2,389,393 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018 24

24 Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018 48

48 Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018 62

62 Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock 3,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018 38

38 Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018 54

54 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 102,103,602 and 101,035,530 shares issued and outstanding

at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 1,021

1,010 Additional paid-in capital 1,825,553

1,814,273 Accumulated deficit (1,558,038)

(1,363,020) Total shareholders' equity of the Company 268,762

452,489 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 504

616 Total equity 269,266

453,105 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,691,348



$ 4,685,954



























ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 REVENUE













Rooms $ 274,650



$ 266,597



$ 1,184,987



$ 1,134,687

Food and beverage 61,820



59,442



243,917



224,311

Other 17,223



16,424



69,653



67,782

Total hotel revenue 353,693



342,463



1,498,557



1,426,780

Other 963



1,025



4,202



4,009

Total revenue 354,656



343,488



1,502,759



1,430,789

EXPENSES













Hotel operating expenses













Rooms 63,186



60,642



258,446



248,139

Food and beverage 42,411



40,632



167,945



156,902

Other expenses 115,308



109,834



472,437



442,463

Management fees 12,681



12,772



53,846



53,078

Total hotel operating expenses 233,586



223,880



952,674



900,582

Property taxes, insurance and other 19,979



18,992



84,110



78,355

Depreciation and amortization 66,408



65,922



269,003



258,458

Impairment charges 27,095



21,739



33,628



23,391

Transaction costs —



—



2



11

Advisory services fee:













Base advisory fee 8,969



8,882



36,269



35,526

Reimbursable expenses 1,537



2,574



9,300



8,351

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 4,577



4,705



18,063



25,245

Corporate, general and administrative:













Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 82



—



886



536

Other general and administrative 3,097



2,481



10,221



10,395

Total operating expenses 365,330



349,175



1,414,156



1,340,850

Gain (loss) on sale of assets and hotel properties 23,203



81



26,126



475

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 12,529



(5,606)



114,729



90,414

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities (99)



(25)



(2,307)



867

Interest income 665



1,173



3,067



3,952

Other income (expense), net 11,472



(16)



10,490



64

Interest expense, net of premium amortization (54,478)



(56,281)



(232,457)



(215,344)

Amortization of loan costs (7,014)



(6,825)



(29,544)



(21,442)

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees (263)



469



(2,841)



(8,847)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 175



(255)



1,896



(1,013)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (440)



1,494



(4,494)



(2,178)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (37,453)



(65,872)



(141,461)



(153,527)

Income tax benefit (expense) 1,834



(176)



(1,218)



(2,782)

NET INCOME (LOSS) (35,619)



(66,048)



(142,679)



(156,309)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest 110



22



112



30

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 7,350



11,226



28,932



29,313

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY (28,159)



(54,800)



(113,635)



(126,966)

Preferred dividends (10,644)



(10,644)



(42,577)



(42,577)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (38,803)



$ (65,444)



$ (156,212)



$ (169,543)

















INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED













Basic:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.39)



$ (0.66)



$ (1.58)



$ (1.75)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 99,968



99,324



99,837



97,282

Diluted:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.39)



$ (0.66)



$ (1.58)



$ (1.75)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 99,968



99,324



99,837



97,282

Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.06



$ 0.12



$ 0.30



$ 0.48



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ (35,619)



$ (66,048)



$ (142,679)



$ (156,309)

Interest expense and amortization of premiums and loan costs, net 61,492



63,106



262,001



236,786

Depreciation and amortization 66,408



65,922



269,003



258,458

Income tax expense (benefit) (1,834)



176



1,218



2,782

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities 99



25



2,307



(867)

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. (26)



2,486



4,336



3,445

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey (95)



(153)



(403)



(572)

EBITDA 90,425



65,514



395,783



343,723

Impairment charges on real estate 27,095



21,739



33,628



23,391

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and hotel properties (23,203)



(81)



(26,126)



(475)

EBITDAre 94,317



87,172



403,285



366,639

Amortization of unfavorable contract liabilities 16



(38)



176



(155)

Uninsured hurricane related costs —



(20)



—



(291)

(Gain) loss on insurance settlements (407)



(928)



(450)



(928)

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees 263



(469)



2,841



8,847

Other (income) expense, net (11,392)



194



(10,219)



539

Transaction and conversion costs 1,268



267



2,329



863

Legal, advisory and settlement costs (406)



156



1,660



1,084

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities (175)



255



(1,896)



1,013

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 440



(1,494)



4,494



2,178

Dead deal costs 28



236



78



291

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 4,854



4,993



19,717



26,939

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of Ashford Inc. 262



(495)



2,941



4,479

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey 6



16



49



17

Adjusted EBITDAre $ 89,074



$ 89,845



$ 425,005



$ 411,515



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ (35,619)



$ (66,048)



$ (142,679)



$ (156,309)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest 110



22



112



30

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 7,350



11,226



28,932



29,313

Preferred dividends (10,644)



(10,644)



(42,577)



(42,577)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (38,803)



(65,444)



(156,212)



(169,543)

Depreciation and amortization on real estate 66,354



65,864



268,778



258,227

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and hotel properties (23,203)



(81)



(26,126)



(475)

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (7,350)



(11,226)



(28,932)



(29,313)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities 99



25



2,307



(867)

Impairment charges on real estate 27,095



21,739



33,628



23,391

Company's portion of FFO of Ashford Inc. (440)



134



(4,030)



1,524

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey (99)



(155)



(396)



(581)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders 23,653



10,856



89,017



82,363

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees 263



(469)



2,841



8,847

(Gain) loss on insurance settlements (407)



(928)



(450)



(928)

Uninsured hurricane related costs —



(20)



—



(291)

Other (income) expense, net (11,392)



194



(10,219)



539

Transaction and conversion costs 1,268



267



2,329



863

Legal, advisory and settlement costs (406)



156



1,660



1,084

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities (175)



255



(1,896)



1,013

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 440



(1,494)



4,494



2,178

Dead deal costs 28



236



78



291

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 4,854



4,993



19,717



26,939

Amortization of loan costs 7,012



6,823



29,537



21,435

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of Ashford Inc. 557



199



8,319



907

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey 9



17



55



21

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 25,704



$ 21,085



$ 145,482



$ 145,261

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 0.22



$ 0.18



$ 1.22



$ 1.26

Weighted average diluted shares 119,340



116,786



119,062



115,466



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS

DECEMBER 31, 2019

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



Indebtedness

Maturity

Interest Rate

Fixed-

Rate

Debt

Floating-

Rate

Debt

Total

Debt

Comparable

TTM

Hotel

EBITDA (7)

Comparable TTM EBITDA

Debt Yield JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels

February 2020

LIBOR + 2.92%

$ —



$ 395,000

(1) $ 395,000



$ 40,665



10.3 % BAML Highland Pool - 19 hotels

April 2020

LIBOR + 3.20%

—



907,030

(1) 907,030



105,297



11.6 % BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel

June 2020

LIBOR + 5.10%

—



43,750

(3) 43,750



2,742



6.3 % KEYS Pool A - 7 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.65%

—



180,720

(1) 180,720



20,886



11.6 % KEYS Pool B - 7 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.39%

—



174,400

(1) 174,400



20,840



11.9 % KEYS Pool C - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.73%

—



221,040

(1) 221,040



20,481



9.3 % KEYS Pool D - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 4.02%

—



262,640

(1) 262,640



27,719



10.6 % KEYS Pool E - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 2.73%

—



160,000

(1) 160,000



24,361



15.2 % KEYS Pool F - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.68%

—



215,120

(1) 215,120



24,138



11.2 % Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel

July 2020

LIBOR + 4.40%

—



35,200

(4) 35,200



3,199



9.1 % Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels

July 2020

LIBOR + 4.33%

—



144,000

(4) 144,000



10,635



7.4 % GACC Gateway - 1 hotel

November 2020

6.26%

91,542



—



91,542



13,164



14.4 % JPMorgan Chase La Posada - 1 hotel

November 2020

LIBOR + 2.55%

—



25,000

(5) 25,000



4,143



16.6 % Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels

November 2020

LIBOR + 3.00%

—



419,000

(6) 419,000



48,565



11.6 % BAML Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels

March 2021

LIBOR + 2.75%

—



240,000

(1) 240,000



35,394



14.7 % SPT Embassy Suites New York Manhattan Times

Square - 1 hotel

February 2022

LIBOR + 3.90%

—



145,000

(2) 145,000



8,609



5.9 % Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel

November 2022

LIBOR + 2.00%

—



97,000



97,000



14,822



15.3 % BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel

December 2022

LIBOR + 2.25%

—



16,100

(2) 16,100



2,660



15.7 % Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel

May 2023

5.46%

51,843



—



51,843



4,843



9.3 % Aareal Hilton Alexandria - 1 hotel

June 2023

LIBOR + 2.45%

—



73,450



73,450



7,853



10.7 % GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel

January 2024

5.49%

6,759



—



6,759



1,152



17.0 % GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel

January 2024

5.49%

9,865



—



9,865



1,944



19.7 % Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel

May 2024

4.99%

6,292



—



6,292



1,060



16.8 % Southside Bank Ashton - 1 hotel

June 2024

LIBOR + 2.00%

—



8,881



8,881



900



10.1 % Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels

August 2024

5.20%

64,207



—



64,207



6,807



10.6 % Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels

August 2024

4.85%

11,845



—



11,845



1,373



11.6 % Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels

August 2024

4.90%

23,683



—



23,683



2,844



12.0 % BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels

February 2025

4.45%

19,438



—



19,438



2,409



12.4 % BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels

February 2025

4.45%

50,279



—



50,279



8,937



17.8 % US Bank Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley - 1 hotel

March 2025

4.66%

24,919



—



24,919



2,342



9.4 % Unencumbered hotels









—



—



—



951



N/A Total









$ 360,672



$ 3,763,331



$ 4,124,003



$ 471,735



11.4 % Percentage









8.7 %

91.3 %

100.0 %







Weighted average interest rate









5.30 %

5.06 %

5.08 %











































All indebtedness is non-recourse.

(1) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.

(2) This mortgage loan has two one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.

(3) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The third one-year extension period began in June 2019.

(4) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The third one-year extension period began in July 2019.

(5) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.

(6) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The first one-year extension period began in November 2019.

(7) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.





ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED

DECEMBER 31, 2019

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)





2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Thereafter

Total BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel

$ 43,750



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 43,750

Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels

144,000



—



—



—



—



—



144,000

Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel

35,200



—



—



—



—



—



35,200

GACC Gateway - 1 hotel

89,886



—



—



—



—



—



89,886

Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel

—



—



97,000



—



—



—



97,000

Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel

—



—



—



48,182



—



—



48,182

Aareal Hilton Alexandria - 1 hotel

—



—



—



73,450



—



—



73,450

JPMorgan Chase La Posada - 1 hotel

—



—



—



25,000



—



—



25,000

GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel

—



—



—



—



9,036



—



9,036

GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel

—



—



—



—



6,191



—



6,191

SPT Embassy Suites New York Manhattan Times Square - 1 hotel

—



—



—



—



145,000



—



145,000

Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel

—



—



—



—



5,671



—



5,671

Southside Bank Ashton - 1 hotel

—



—



—



—



8,881



—



8,881

Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels

—



—



—



—



58,612



—



58,612

Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels

—



—



—



—



10,755



—



10,755

Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels

—



—



—



—



21,522



—



21,522

Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels

—



—



—



—



419,000



—



419,000

BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel

—



—



—



—



15,781



—



15,781

JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels

—



—



—



—



—



395,000



395,000

BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels

—



—



—



—



—



44,413



44,413

BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels

—



—



—



—



—



17,073



17,073

US Bank Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley - 1 hotel

—



—



—



—



—



22,030



22,030

BAML Highland Pool - 19 hotels

—



—



—



—



—



907,030



907,030

KEYS Pool A - 7 hotels

—



—



—



—



—



180,720



180,720

KEYS Pool B - 7 hotels

—



—



—



—



—



174,400



174,400

KEYS Pool C - 5 hotels

—



—



—



—



—



221,040



221,040

KEYS Pool D - 5 hotels

—



—



—



—



—



262,640



262,640

KEYS Pool E - 5 hotels

—



—



—



—



—



160,000



160,000

KEYS Pool F - 5 hotels

—



—



—



—



—



215,120



215,120

BAML Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels

—



—



—



—



—



240,000



240,000

Principal due in future periods

312,836



—



97,000



146,632



700,449



2,839,466



4,096,383

Scheduled amortization payments remaining

6,614



5,485



5,767



5,402



4,250



102



27,620

Total indebtedness

$ 319,450



$ 5,485



$ 102,767



$ 152,034



$ 704,699



$ 2,839,568



$ 4,124,003



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(unaudited)



ALL HOTELS:





Three Months Ended December 31,



Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 273,660



$ (499)



$ 273,161



$ 265,654



$ 5,529



$ 271,183



3.01 %

0.73 %

RevPAR $ 118.92



$ (77.53)



$ 119.04



$ 115.34



$ (614.56)



$ 118.20



3.11 %

0.71 %

Occupancy 73.16 %

(73.03) %

73.16 %

72.88 %

(23.44) %

73.26 %

0.38 %

(0.14) %

ADR $ 162.55



$ (106.16)



$ 162.71



$ 158.25



$ 2,622.02



$ 161.34



2.72 %

0.85 %



ALL HOTELS:





Year Ended December 31,



Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 1,180,922



$ (13,245)



$ 1,167,677



$ 1,130,258



$ 20,124



$ 1,150,382



4.48 %

1.50 %

RevPAR $ 127.84



$ (98.74)



$ 128.26



$ 124.19



$ (5,052.74)



$ 126.45



2.94 %

1.43 %

Occupancy 76.35 %

(77.74) %

76.33 %

76.40 %

(292.39) %

76.56 %

(0.07) %

(0.30) %

ADR $ 167.44



$ (127.01)



$ 168.04



$ 162.55



$ 1,728.07



$ 165.17



3.01 %

1.74 %





























































NOTES:

(1) The above comparable information assumes the 117 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable

adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

(3) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.



ALL HOTELS

NOT UNDER RENOVATION:

Three Months Ended December 31,



Actual

Non-

comparable Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 261,518



$ (499)



$ 261,019



$ 252,448



$ 5,529



$ 257,977



3.59 %

1.18 %

RevPAR $ 118.85



$ (77.53)



$ 118.97



$ 114.62



$ (614.56)



$ 117.61



3.69 %

1.16 %

Occupancy 73.42 %

(73.03) %

73.42 %

72.92 %

(23.44) %

73.32 %

0.69 %

0.14 %

ADR $ 161.88



$ (106.16)



$ 162.04



$ 157.17



$ 2,622.02



$ 160.40



2.99 %

1.02 %



ALL HOTELS

NOT UNDER RENOVATION:

Year Ended December 31,



Actual

Non-

comparable Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 1,128,899



$ (13,245)



$ 1,115,654



$ 1,074,592



$ 20,124



$ 1,094,716



5.05 %

1.91 %

RevPAR $ 127.73



$ (98.74)



$ 128.18



$ 123.49



$ (5,052.74)



$ 125.86



3.43 %

1.84 %

Occupancy 76.61 %

(77.74) %

76.59 %

76.48 %

(292.39) %

76.65 %

0.17 %

(0.08) %

ADR $ 166.73



$ (127.01)



$ 167.35



$ 161.47



$ 1,728.07



$ 164.21



3.26 %

1.91 %





























































NOTES:

(1) The above comparable information assumes the 113 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, and not under renovation during the three months ended December 31, 2019, were

owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

(3) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(4) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Hilton Fort Worth, Marriott Bridgewater, Marriott RTP, W Minneapolis Hotel - The Foshay

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOTEL EBITDA

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)







ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

% Variance

2019

2018

% Variance Total hotel revenue $ 352,335



$ 341,229



3.25 %

$ 1,493,057



$ 1,421,032



5.07 % Non-comparable adjustments (541)



5,981







(15,923)



26,375





Comparable total hotel revenue $ 351,794



$ 347,210



1.32 %

$ 1,477,134



$ 1,447,407



2.05 %























Hotel EBITDA $ 103,346



$ 102,549



0.78 %

$ 476,378



$ 459,344



3.71 % Non-comparable adjustments (140)



2,963







(4,643)



10,035





Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 103,206



$ 105,512



(2.19) %

$ 471,735



$ 469,379



0.50 % Hotel EBITDA margin 29.33 %

30.05 %

(0.72) %

31.91 %

32.32 %

(0.41) % Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 29.34 %

30.39 %

(1.05) %

31.94 %

32.43 %

(0.49) %























Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 69



$ 63



9.52 %

$ 332



$ 321



3.43 % Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 103,277



$ 102,486



0.77 %

$ 476,046



$ 459,023



3.71 % Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 103,137



$ 105,449



(2.19) %

$ 471,403



$ 469,058



0.50 %











































NOTES:

(1) The above comparable information assumes the 117 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of each of the

periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

(3) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(4) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.







ALL HOTELS

NOT UNDER RENOVATION: Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

% Variance

2019

2018

% Variance Total hotel revenue $ 335,340



$ 322,219



4.07 %

$ 1,420,298



$ 1,342,827



5.77 % Non-comparable adjustments (541)



5,981







(15,923)



26,375





Comparable total hotel revenue $ 334,799



$ 328,200



2.01 %

$ 1,404,375



$ 1,369,202



2.57 %























Hotel EBITDA $ 98,158



$ 96,376



1.85 %

$ 452,752



$ 432,594



4.66 % Non-comparable adjustments (140)



2,948







(4,643)



9,974





Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 98,018



$ 99,324



(1.31) %

$ 448,109



$ 442,568



1.25 % Hotel EBITDA margin 29.27 %

29.91 %

(0.64) %

31.88 %

32.22 %

(0.34) % Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 29.28 %

30.26 %

(0.98) %

31.91 %

32.32 %

(0.41) %























Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 69



$ 63



9.52 %

$ 332



$ 321



3.43 % Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 98,089



$ 96,313



1.84 %

$ 452,420



$ 432,273



4.66 % Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 97,949



$ 99,261



(1.32) %

$ 447,777



$ 442,247



1.25 %











































NOTES:

(1) The above comparable information assumes the 113 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, and not under renovation during the three

months ended December 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired

during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

(3) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(4) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

(5) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Hilton Fort Worth, Marriott Bridgewater, Marriott RTP, W Minneapolis Hotel - The Foshay

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOTEL REVENUE & EBITDA FOR TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

















































Actual

Non-

comparable Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

3rd Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

1st Quarter

1st Quarter Total hotel revenue $ 352,335



$ (541)



$ 351,794



$ 371,999



$ (3,272)



$ 368,727



$ 412,671



$ (7,109)



$ 405,562



$ 356,052



$ (5,001)



$ 351,051

Hotel EBITDA $ 103,346



$ (140)



$ 103,206



$ 115,796



$ (754)



$ 115,042



$ 145,327



$ (1,866)



$ 143,461



$ 111,909



$ (1,883)



$ 110,026

Hotel EBITDA margin 29.33 %





29.34 %

31.13 %





31.20 %

35.22 %





35.37 %

31.43 %





31.34 %















































EBITDA % of total TTM 21.7 %





21.9 %

24.3 %





24.4 %

30.5 %





30.4 %

23.7 %





22.8 %















































JV interests in EBITDA $ 69



$ —



$ 69



$ 98



$ —



$ 98



$ 105



$ —



$ 105



$ 60



$ —



$ 60



















































Actual

Non-

comparable Adjustments

Comparable





































2019

2019

2019





































TTM

TTM

TTM



































Total hotel revenue $ 1,493,057



$ (15,923)



$ 1,477,134





































Hotel EBITDA $ 476,378



$ (4,643)



$ 471,735





































Hotel EBITDA margin 31.91 %





31.94 %



















































































EBITDA % of total TTM 100.0 %





100.0 %



















































































JV interests in EBITDA $ 332



$ —



$ 332

































































































NOTES:

(1) The above comparable information assumes the 117 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.

Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

(3) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(4) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOTEL REVPAR BY MARKET

(unaudited)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Number of

Hotels

Number of

Rooms

Actual

Non-comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable





2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance Atlanta, GA Area 9



1,426



$ 129.79



$ —



$ 129.79



$ 118.67



$ —



$ 118.67



9.4 %

9.4 % Boston, MA Area 3



915



170.20



—



170.20



180.40



—



180.40



(5.7) %

(5.7) % Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area 7



1,518



103.23



—



103.23



103.71



—



103.71



(0.5) %

(0.5) % Houston, TX Area 3



692



97.00



—



97.00



97.14



—



97.14



(0.1) %

(0.1) % Los Angeles, CA Metro Area 6



1,619



119.65



—



119.65



121.28



—



121.28



(1.3) %

(1.3) % Miami, FL Metro Area 3



588



128.56



—



128.56



117.61



—



117.61



9.3 %

9.3 % Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area 4



809



94.26



—



94.26



106.27



—



106.27



(11.3) %

(11.3) % Nashville, TN Area 1



673



198.59



—



198.59



193.32



—



193.32



2.7 %

2.7 % New York / New Jersey Metro Area 7



2,051



134.35



—



134.35



110.79



253.52



132.36



21.3 %

1.5 % Orlando, FL Area 3



734



112.93



—



112.93



106.67



—



106.67



5.9 %

5.9 % Philadelphia, PA Area 3



648



100.72



—



100.72



97.27



—



97.27



3.5 %

3.5 % San Diego, CA Area 2



410



97.06



—



97.06



110.50



—



110.50



(12.2) %

(12.2) % San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area 7



1,547



146.35



—



146.35



157.23



146.81



156.03



(6.9) %

(6.2) % Tampa, FL Area 2



571



106.56



—



106.56



101.67



—



101.67



4.8 %

4.8 % Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area 9



2,426



128.25



—



128.25



120.87



—



120.87



6.1 %

6.1 % Other Areas 48



8,315



103.61



(77.53)



103.83



101.28



(76.16)



103.05



2.3 %

0.8 % Total Portfolio 117



24,942



$ 118.92



$ (77.53)



$ 119.04



$ 115.34



$ (614.56)



$ 118.20



3.1 %

0.7 %







































































NOTES:

(1) The above comparable information assumes the 117 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.

Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

(3) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(4) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOTEL EBITDA BY MARKET

(in thousands)

(unaudited)











Three Months Ended December 31,

Number

of Hotels

Number of

Rooms

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

% of

Total

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

% of

Total

Actual

Comparable





2019

2019

2019



2018

2018

2018



% Variance

% Variance Atlanta, GA Area 9



1,426



$ 6,787



$ (41)



$ 6,746



6.5 %

$ 5,395



$ (30)



$ 5,365



5.1 %

25.8 %

25.7 % Boston, MA Area 3



915



5,854



—



5,854



5.7 %

6,507



34



6,541



6.2 %

(10.0) %

(10.5) % Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area 7



1,518



6,041



—



6,041



5.9 %

6,213



61



6,274



5.9 %

(2.8) %

(3.7) % Houston, TX Area 3



692



2,362



—



2,362



2.3 %

2,352



29



2,381



2.3 %

0.4 %

(0.8) % Los Angeles, CA Metro Area 6



1,619



6,408



(1)



6,407



6.2 %

7,392



(36)



7,356



7.0 %

(13.3) %

(12.9) % Miami, FL Metro Area 3



588



2,794



—



2,794



2.7 %

2,593



(3)



2,590



2.5 %

7.8 %

7.9 % Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area 4



809



1,333



—



1,333



1.3 %

2,737



15



2,752



2.6 %

(51.3) %

(51.6) % Nashville, TN Area 1



673



7,692



—



7,692



7.5 %

5,989



1.00



5,990



5.7 %

28.4 %

28.4 % New York / New Jersey Metro Area 7



2,051



9,491



297



9,788



9.5 %

7,503



2,747



10,250



9.7 %

26.5 %

(4.5) % Orlando, FL Area 3



734



2,600



—



2,600



2.5 %

2,301



(5)



2,296



2.2 %

13.0 %

13.2 % Philadelphia, PA Area 3



648



2,100



—



2,100



2.0 %

1,887



(30)



1,857



1.8 %

11.3 %

13.1 % San Diego, CA Area 2



410



1,040



—



1,040



1.0 %

1,498



(7)



1,491



1.4 %

(30.6) %

(30.2) % San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area 7



1,547



7,964



—



7,964



7.7 %

8,815



837



9,652



9.1 %

(9.7) %

(17.5) % Tampa, FL Area 2



571



2,172



(7)



2,165



2.1 %

1,885



4



1,889



1.8 %

15.2 %

14.6 % Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area 9



2,426



10,295



(184)



10,111



9.8 %

9,837



86



9,923



9.4 %

4.7 %

1.9 % Other Areas 48



8,315



28,413



(204)



28,209



27.3 %

29,645



(740)



28,905



27.3 %

(4.2) %

(2.4) % Total Portfolio 117



24,942



$ 103,346



$ (140)



$ 103,206



100.0 %

$ 102,549



$ 2,963



$ 105,512



100.0 %

0.8 %

(2.2) %

NOTES:

(1) The above comparable information assumes the 117 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.

Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

(3) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(4) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOTEL REVPAR BY MARKET

(unaudited)





















Year Ended December 31,

Number

of Hotels

Number of

Rooms

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable





2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance Atlanta, GA Area 9



1,426



$ 139.43



$ —



$ 139.43



$ 128.22



$ —



$ 128.22



8.7 %

8.7 % Boston, MA Area 3



915



183.31



—



183.31



180.35



—



180.35



1.6 %

1.6 % Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area 7



1,518



108.16



—



108.16



111.74



—



111.74



(3.2) %

(3.2) % Houston, TX Area 3



692



103.09



—



103.09



106.04



—



106.04



(2.8) %

(2.8) % Los Angeles, CA Metro Area 6



1,619



133.16



—



133.16



131.95



—



131.95



0.9 %

0.9 % Miami, FL Metro Area 3



588



129.83



—



129.83



132.39



—



132.39



(1.9) %

(1.9) % Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area 4



809



108.62



—



108.62



122.38



—



122.38



(11.2) %

(11.2) % Nashville, TN Area 1



673



210.17



—



210.17



204.04



—



204.04



3.0 %

3.0 % New York / New Jersey Metro Area 7



2,051



133.35



118.67



133.22



117.14



194.59



128.41



13.8 %

3.7 % Orlando, FL Area 3



734



113.47



—



113.47



108.12



—



108.12



4.9 %

4.9 % Philadelphia, PA Area 3



648



103.45



—



103.45



103.10



—



103.10



0.3 %

0.3 % San Diego, CA Area 2



410



119.20



—



119.20



122.90



—



122.90



(3.0) %

(3.0) % San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area 7



1,547



164.20



109.80



163.24



162.88



158.30



162.35



0.8 %

0.5 % Tampa, FL Area 2



571



120.85



—



120.85



112.70



(154.79)



109.86



7.2 %

10.0 % Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area 9



2,426



140.12



—



140.12



134.23



235.98



137.53



4.4 %

1.9 % Other Areas 48



8,315



112.67



(100.33)



113.28



109.87



(82.39)



111.60



2.5 %

1.5 % Total Portfolio 117



24,942



$ 127.84



$ (98.74)



$ 128.26



$ 124.19



$ (5,052.74)



$ 126.45



2.9 %

1.4 %







































































NOTES:

(1) The above comparable information assumes the 117 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.

Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2) All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.

(3) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(4) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.