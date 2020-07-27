Ashford University Announces First-Ever Virtual Career Fair

Recruiters are encouraged to participate online from anywhere across the United States during this unique opportunity to screen and recruit applicants from more than 60+ different degree programs at Ashford. Each hiring organization will receive a personal chat room to connect virtually with candidates, including the option to conduct video interviews. In addition, recruiters have access to post an unlimited number of jobs, search and review Ashford participants' resumes, and invite pre-selected candidates to meet one-on-one during the event.

CareerEco, the new career ecosystem, is a virtual recruiting platform and talent community for jobseekers, prospective graduate students, academic institutions, and employers who leverage the power of technology and embrace innovation to accomplish their professional and academic goals. CareerEco's cloud recruiting events offer a unique method of connecting virtually that allows everyone to save time and eliminate the many burdens and costs associated with travel.

Ashford students and alumni from all degree programs are invited to attend. For more information about this event and how to register, students, alumni and recruiters are encouraged to visit Ashford's CareerEco webpage, or contact [email protected].

Ashford University is a recognized leader and innovator in distance learning and online education. Ashford is designed to meet the needs of working students, offering programs most often sought by those whose primary educational goals relate to developing professional and career-relevant competencies. Flexible schedules, innovative delivery, and accessible academic support tools help working students balance busy lives with academic studies. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

