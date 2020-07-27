Ashford University Hosts 4th Annual Early Childhood Education Conference: Educating with a Purpose

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford University will host its 4th Annual Early Childhood Education Conference virtually on August 3-5, 2020. This year's conference, Educating with a Purpose, brings more than 26 sessions presented by Ashford faculty, students, alumni, and early education professionals.

Dr. Craig Swenson, President of Ashford University, shared: "Our communities are facing new and evolving challenges that impact access and quality of education for our youth. Ashford's Early Childhood Education Conference provides teachers, administrators, educators in training, parents, and caregivers information on best practices and standards, with the aim to inspire those who foster learning and support for our future generations."

The impressive keynote speaker lineup features Scarlett Lewis, founder of The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Foundation and global speaker; Dr. Teresa McKay, Ashford University associate faculty member and National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) reviewer; and Nancy Moretti, Ashford University associate faculty member and mindfulness expert.

"We can't always choose what happens to us in life, but we can always choose how we respond. Choosing love as a thoughtful response enables us to take our personal power back and make the world a better place," said Scarlett Lewis, founder of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement. "I'm happy to be sharing this important and much needed message with participants. Now more than ever, we need to practice thoughtfully responding to manage our emotions."

Information on conference sessions and speakers is available at https://sites.google.com/site/auecevirtualconference/home.

Jesse Lewis, a six-year-old first grader, was a victim of the Sandy Hook tragedy whose action saved the lives of nine classmates. Jesse left behind a message on a household chalkboard, "Nurture, Healing, Love" that became the inspiration for his mother, Scarlett, to found the Choose Love Movement.

The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a commitment to reach students, educators and individuals, nationally and internationally, and provide them with a simple, yet profound formula for choosing love. Its signature program, the Choose Love Enrichment Program, is a no-cost infant/toddler through 12th grade curriculum that contains the simple universal teachings of courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion in action – the foundational concepts of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). For more information, please visit www.jesselewischooselove.org. Also visit on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Choose Love At Home is a no-cost program based on the success of the Choose Love Enrichment Program teaching families how to Choose Love and help create a safer, more connected world.

