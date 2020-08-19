Ashford University Partners with CareerEco to Host Successful First-Ever Virtual Career Fair

"The virtual career fair presented a great opportunity for our students and alumni to meet with employers online, and explore available opportunities across the United States," said Grace Williamson, Director of Career Services and Alumni Relations at Ashford.

Attendees had opportunities to meet in a convenient online setting with top employers, government agencies, and organizations such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), General Dynamics, Allstate, Blue Shield of California, and Comcast. Each hiring organization was able to connect virtually with candidates in a personal chat room, with the option to conduct live video interviews.

More than 1,100 registrants submitted their resume for review by employers, who could search for participants' resumes during the fair and download those of notable candidates for follow-up after the event.

"I did make some great connections and was fully emerged in this event," said Flory Seidel, career fair participant, 2020 Ashford doctoral candidate, and 2015 MBA graduate.

Companies participating in the virtual career fair were recruiting for open jobs and internships nationwide, including entry-level positions such as Business Systems Analyst, Software Developer, and Finance Analyst, as well as mid- to senior-level roles such as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Senior Project Manager, and Director of Operations.

"It was a super day all around, and attendees at the virtual career fair were all great and courteous, with many awesome questions and the skills and qualities we seek," said Keniska Velazquez, University Relations Recruiter at the United States Postal Service.

Ashford was also present to recruit for faculty positions across its degree programs through the Forbes School of Business & Technology and the College of Arts and Sciences.

"The event was well-developed, organized, and it was easy for us to participate," said Charlie Minnick, Ph.D., Lead MBA Faculty and Professor in the Forbes School of Business & Technology. "We connected with current MBA and undergraduate students, alumni, and individuals interested in possible teaching roles at Ashford."

Ashford plans to host another virtual career fair in the near future. For additional information, employers and jobseekers can contact Werner Petzold, Senior Employer Outreach Specialist at [email protected], To view a complete list of companies that participated in the July virtual career fair, visit the CareerEco website.

About Ashford University

Ashford University is a recognized leader and innovator in distance learning and online education. Ashford is designed to meet the needs of working students, offering programs most often sought by those whose primary educational goals relate to developing professional and career-relevant competencies. Flexible schedules, innovative delivery, and accessible academic support tools help working students balance busy lives with academic studies. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

About CareerEco

CareerEco is a virtual recruiting platform and talent community for jobseekers, prospective graduate students, academic institutions, and employers who leverage the power of technology and embrace innovation to accomplish their professional and academic goals. CareerEco's cloud recruiting events offer a unique method of connecting virtually that allows everyone to save time and eliminate the many burdens and costs associated with travel.

Contact: [email protected]

Ashford University Career Services

(858)264-9951

SOURCE Ashford University

Related Links

http://www.ashford.edu

