Ashford University Student Chapter Receives Merit Award from Human Resources Society

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) awarded its 2019-2020 Merit Award designation to the Ashford University's Forbes School of Business & Technology SHRM student chapter for providing superior growth and development opportunities to its members.

SHRM's student chapter merit award program encourages the development of more effective student chapters by recognizing outstanding activities and projects. Chapters are recognized based on chapter operations, programming, the professional development of their members, support of the human resource profession, and engagement with the broader SHRM community.

"We are proud to have nearly 1,300 members in our SHRM Chapter that regularly participate in educational webinars, networking opportunities, and who learn from each other, as many are active and experienced human resources practitioners," says Dr. Craig Swenson, President of Ashford University. "Our SHRM chapter extends membership to all of Ashford's alumni, faculty, and current students from all degree programs interested in the field of human resource management. As one of our university's most active organizations, we are honored to receive this recognition and designation from SHRM."

SHRM student chapters have the opportunity to earn an award based on the number of activities they complete during the merit award cycle, the most recent one of which lasted from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020. In 2020, the Forbes School of Business & Technology SHRM Chapter sponsored two educational events, offering students HRM educational opportunities and SHRM recertification credits. In March 2020, the school's chapter hosted a webinar titled "Interviewing Skills, Transferrable Skills and HR Competencies." In April, the chapter held a webinar on the topic "How to Bring Your Best Self to Work."

"Today's members of our student chapters are the human resources leaders of tomorrow," says Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, SHRM president and CEO. "Ashford's SHRM student chapter is evidence that the future of human resources is, indeed, in good hands. I applaud their accomplishments and ability to move forward during a time of such change and uncertainty in the workplace."

For more information regarding the Ashford University SHRM Chapter, please visit the chapter's LinkedIn Group Page, YouTube Channel, or website, which includes information on the student organization, chapter officers, upcoming events, and access to webinar archives.

About Ashford University

Ashford University is a recognized leader and innovator in distance learning and online education. Ashford is designed to meet the needs of working students, offering programs most often sought by those whose primary educational goals relate to developing professional and career-relevant competencies. Flexible schedules, innovative delivery, and accessible academic support tools help working students balance busy lives with academic studies. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

About SHRM

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.

