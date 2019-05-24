Ashford University to Host OLC Collaborate Event June 4

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford University will host the Online Learning Consortium (OLC) Collaborate event "Vision 2029: Reimagining the Future of Digital Learning" at its San Diego campus June 4. The event speakers will share their insights on the digital transformation of learning, including discussing the need for more efficient access to information, the role of inclusivity in student success, and the value of alternative credentials.

The day will culminate with a panel featuring Dr. Laura Palmer Noone, Ashford University Provost; Amon Horne from the DXtera Institute; Dr. Laura Rendón, Professor Emerita from the University of Texas-San Antonio; Clark Shah-Nelson from the University of Maryland School of Social Work; and Dr. Devon Cancilla, Chief Knowledge Officer, OLC.

"As the higher education landscape changes, student learning and achievement is a categorical imperative for educators," said Dr. Craig Swenson, Ashford University President. "Technological advances offer possibilities to help us fulfill our obligations, but tools are just that—tools. They are never a panacea for every learner, level, or discipline. That is where OLC becomes so important. By facilitating the dialogue, the distinguished speakers OLC has assembled will help us be wise as we innovate to improve the student experience. We're proud of our long relationship with OLC and are pleased to host these important conversations."

"We are delighted to be partnering with Ashford University to bring the OLC Collaborate experience to Southern California," said Dr. Jennifer Mathes, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Online Learning Consortium. "We anticipate a highly interactive day filled with valuable learnings from a wide range of voices and perspectives."

OLC Collaborate attendees are online learning professionals, educators, and administrators. The one-day event costs $175 for academic registrants who are OLC members, with other pricing available for corporate attendees and non-OLC members. For more information about the event and to register, visit https://onlinelearningconsortium.org/attend-2019/collaborate-sandiego/.

About Ashford University

Where heritage meets innovation – that's Ashford University. At Ashford, students discover relevant degree programs, innovative technology, and cherished tradition. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs online, allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to do school work anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

About Online Learning Consortium

The Online Learning Consortium (OLC) is a collaborative community of higher education leaders and innovators, dedicated to advancing quality digital teaching and learning experiences designed to reach and engage the modern learner – anyone, anywhere, anytime. OLC inspires innovation and quality through an extensive set of resources, including, best-practice publications, quality benchmarking, leading-edge instruction, community-driven conferences, practitioner-based and empirical research and expert guidance. The growing OLC community includes faculty members, administrators, trainers, instructional designers, and other learning professionals, as well as educational institutions, professional societies and corporate enterprises. Visit http://onlinelearningconsortium.org for more information.

Contact: Lauren Coartney

858.513.9240 x11636 · lauren.coartney@ashford.edu

SOURCE Ashford University

