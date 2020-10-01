Ashford University to Host Sixth Annual Teaching & Learning Conference November 3-5, 2020

"Our annual conference brings together accomplished scholars and aspiring students who explore how to improve teaching and learning in the online classroom," said Dr. Craig Swenson, President of Ashford University and a featured conference keynote speaker. "A wide array of presentations will provoke and inspire reflection, discussion, and action."

This year, TLC will explore the ongoing discussion of the value of traditional liberal arts versus career-focused curricula, with this question in mind: "Must education in the 21st century take an either/or approach to what will prepare students to be ethical and productive contributors to society?" By fostering interdisciplinary dialogues that result in actionable ideas, TLC's panel sessions will examine how merging the learning experience with real-world professional issues can address this question.

Conference panel session tracks include:

Fostering Professional Self-Advocacy: How to Help Students Communicate Soft and Hard Skills to Employers

Beyond the Discussion Forum: Giving the Modern Student Timeless Communication Skills

Course Design with Career in Mind: Building Career Competencies into Coursework and Course Materials

From Theory to Practice: Helping Faculty Incorporate Career Readiness into any Classroom

The Resilient Professor: Approaches to Overcoming Online Teaching Burnout

This year's TLC will feature keynote speakers who are prominent scholars, educators, business leaders, and advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion in education and career readiness curriculum. Each will offer valuable insights and ideas on diversity, innovation, and student-centered learning:

Larry Roberston – Award-winning author, strategist, and innovation advisor at Lighthouse Consulting

Award-winning author, strategist, and innovation advisor at Lighthouse Consulting Dr. Craig D. Swenson – Ashford University President

– President Dr. Warren Hayman – Award-winning scholar, teacher, activist, and the coordinator of the Urban Education Leadership Doctoral Program at Morgan State University

– Award-winning scholar, teacher, activist, and the coordinator of the Urban Education Leadership Doctoral Program at Kamaria Massey – Doctoral Student at Morgan State University

– Doctoral Student at Dr. Michael Burns – Director of Career Readiness, Department of Communication Studies at Texas State University in San Marcos

Live sessions will occur 9 AM -- 2 PM PT on each day of the virtual conference, which is free and open to the public. Visit the TLC registration webpage to register, and the conference website to access session information and links.

