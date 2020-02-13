Ashford University's Forbes School of Business & Technology™ joins forces with Executive Next Practices Institute for the Executive Next Practices Forum

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes School of Business & Technology™ at Ashford University announced today its alliance with the Executive Next Practices Institute for the upcoming Executive Next Practices Forum—High Impact Communications: Driving Innovation, Inclusion & Results. The event will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. PT at UCI Beall Applied Innovation. Registration for this event is available at https://enpinstitute.com/event/high-impact-communications-strategies-driving-innovation-inclusion-results/.

This event brings together top thought leaders and coaches from the business, entertainment, and sports worlds to share their strategies on how organizations can improve both internal and external communications to drive innovation, inclusion, and engagement.

The impressive speaker line-up features:

Keynote Speaker: Roger Love , President, Voiceplace Inc / #1 Voice Coach in America

, President, Voiceplace Inc / #1 Voice Coach in America Deb Carson , Radio Host, Fox Sports

, Radio Host, Fox Sports Roman Gabriel , Founder, Sold Out Youth Foundation

, Founder, Sold Out Youth Foundation Leigh Steinberg , CEO, Chairman, Steinberg Sports and Entertainment

, CEO, Chairman, Steinberg Sports and Entertainment Roland Williams, LA Rams Super Bowl Champion

Dr. Kristen Willeumier , Ph.D., Neuroscientist, Neuroimaging expert/Sports Concussion Research

Roger Love, the #1 Voice Coach in America keynotes with the personal techniques for clarity, inspiration, and alignment. Coaches & leaders from the sports, business, and entertainment worlds join Roger in a deep dive into how to more effectively communicate your personal/business brand, create inspirational leadership, and set the stage for innovation.

Attendees of the High Impact Communications: Driving Innovation, Inclusion & Results Forum will learn about:

The science and art of effective communications and why both sides of the equation are critical

How others receive your messages—are you communicating the right intent?

Organizational alignment—tapping the collective IQ by communicating a clearer shared purpose

Lessons from the field: real-life applications for team cohesiveness, cross-functional communication and inclusion

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Sold Out Youth Organization, an organization dedicated to mentoring and inspiring youth to find the right path in life and work.

About The Executive Next Practices Institute

The Executive Next Practices Institute is an established organization (more than 310 forums since 2008) comprised of C-level and key functional leaders (CEO, COO, CFO, CMO, CIO, HR) who meet to review emerging trends and "first look" innovations in business and leadership strategies. Our highly interactive and collaborative sessions are held in a non-solicitation environment to encourage leaders to engage, create and build powerful business relationships

About Ashford University

Ashford is a recognized innovator in online higher education. At Ashford, students enroll in professionally relevant degree programs, benefit from innovative learning technologies, and learn from practitioner scholars. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to complete their academic studies anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

Contact: Teri Sawyer, T&Co.

TeriSawyer@me.com

(714) 801-1687

SOURCE Ashford University

Related Links

http://www.ashford.edu

