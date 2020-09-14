Ashford University's Second Virtual Career Fair Slated for October 7, 2020

Participants in the career fair will have an opportunity to meet with top employers, government agencies and non-profit organizations from an array of industries currently recruiting for jobs and internships – all in a convenient online setting.

Recruiters are encouraged to participate online from anywhere across the United States during this unique opportunity to screen and recruit applicants from more than 60 different degree programs at Ashford. Each hiring organization will be assigned a personal chat room to connect virtually with candidates, including the option to conduct video interviews. In addition, recruiters will have access to post an unlimited number of jobs, search and review Ashford participants' resumes, and invite pre-selected candidates to meet one-on-one during the event.

For more information about this event and how to register, students, alumni and recruiters are encouraged to visit Ashford's Symplicty webpage or contact Ashford's Career Services at [email protected].

The event follows Ashford's first-ever Virtual Career Fair held in July 2020, hosted in partnership with CareerEco. Career Services welcomed more than 60 employers and 2,400 registered jobseekers, with more than 1,100 registrants submitting their resumes for review by employers.

"Because of this job fair I was able to secure three interviews and have received two job offers," said Tykeisa Parise, an Ashford Health Care Administration and Business Administration double major. "I'm thankful for this event and recommend future Ashford University Virtual Career Fairs to students and alumni."

About Ashford University

Ashford University is a recognized leader and innovator in distance learning and online education. Ashford is designed to meet the needs of working students, offering programs most often sought by those whose primary educational goals relate to developing professional and career-relevant competencies. Flexible schedules, innovative delivery, and accessible academic support tools help working students balance busy lives with academic studies. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

About Symplicity Career Services Manager (CSM)

Symplicity CSM is a comprehensive solution provider that enables career centers to connect students to employment opportunities, career preparation tools, and recruiting tools. Symplicity's virtual recruiting event offers an innovative, easy-to-use solution to streamline processes, improve outcomes, and cultivate positive relationships with students, alumni, employers, and communities.

