Ashleigh Banfield Joins Court TV as Special Contributor

"Ashleigh's Court TV reunion appearance with Vinnie during the Harvey Weinstein trial sparked a conversation and mutual-interest in working together. We're thrilled to have her back on the network on a regular basis," commented Court TV Vice President Scott Tufts.

After her successful stint on the first Court TV, Banfield went on to anchor CNN's Legal View with Ashleigh Banfield and HLN's Primetime Justice with Ashleigh Banfield. She hosted A&E's Live PD which took an unprecedented real-time look at policing in America. Banfield also hosted A&E's off-shoot series Live Rescue, which followed first responders as they put their lives on the line answering emergency rescue calls across the country.

Banfield first burst on the national television scene at MSNBC, covering the U.S. Presidential election controversy in Florida, and then on-site at Ground Zero, dust-covered the day of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York. Her decisive, fast-paced delivery quickly made her a memorable and favorite newscaster with the American public. Later in her career, Banfield co-anchored CNN's daily morning news show Early Start.

Court TV is devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials.

