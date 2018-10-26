Ashley Food Company Launches True Essential Chili Oil for Chili Heads and Homeopaths

SUDBURY, Mass., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Food Company, a leader in super hot condiments, is excited to launch commercially produced, alcohol extracted, essential chili oil. Essential oils are unique compounds extracted from plants that contain the plant's scent and flavor. To be considered a true essential oil, the method of production is important. Oils obtained through chemical processes are not considered true essential oils. Most chili oils use a blend of acetone, or hexane as solvents to extract the oil which not only impacts purity, but also imparts bitter flavors.

Pure Chili Oil

Ashley Food's Mad Dog 357 ECO 1 Million Scoville Pepper Extract is processed in the time-honored tradition of steeping select chilies in alcohol which evaporates off and leaves a true essential oil. This method of oil production has existed for thousands of years and is still the best way to get clean, pure, pepper oil that will last nearly forever. Ampules of essential oil were discover in King Tut's tomb and, even after three thousand years, still possessed their original scent.

It's important to read labels carefully. Often, something marketed as essential oil is combined with other oils which decreases potency. Ashley Food's Essential Chili Oil is undiluted 100% pure oil. "Our oil is a product for the true chili head or the homeopathic doctor," says David Ashley. "It has better flavor, a better nose, superior blending characteristics, and the consumer can add it to whatever oil or medium that works for them."

In a time when many scents and flavors can be obtained synthetically, it is tempting for vendors to produce oils artificially. "It's much cheaper and most consumers won't know the difference between the original and a copy." While synthetic oils can mimic certain characteristics, such as aroma and color, only essential oils have medicinal properties. The health benefits of capsaicin are well documented. It is an anti-inflammatory, an analgesic, an antioxidant, and can lower blood glucose levels. "With the pure ingredient, consumers have complete control over dosage." A drop in coconut oil makes a warming lotion that will ease aches and pains. Add it to sesame oil for flavoring food. The purity is proven in the strength at 1,000,000 Scoville, this oil must be handled with extreme care and highly diluted before use.

As with all their products, the Ashley Food Company guarantees the supply chain from seed to bottle. Produced exclusively for Ashley foods, each one-ounce bottle has a special cap for ultra pure and ultra sealed. Routine testing assures strength and purity.

Ashley Food Company's Essential Chili Oil is the answer for anyone looking for an essential chili oil to use as a flavoring in cooking, or as an ingredient for medicinal use. Remember, this is an extremely hot oil that requires proper protection when handling and must be diluted for each use.

